Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Any real-world application VueJS application?
1 point by pestkranker 46 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Is there any open-source project using VueJS at scale with implementations of:

- CRUD using validation - Real-time reactivity - etc.

All available resources tend to be for beginners, and none for advanced users.






Not sure if it fulfills all of your requirements, but Gitlab[1] is using Vue.js

[1] https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce

reply


I already scanned their repository few times, but they are not using it for complex components.

Also, they do not use it for complex forms with VueX and validation, which is missing in the VueJS community at the moment.

[1] https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/tree/master/app/asse...

[2] https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/tree/master/app/asse...

[3] https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/tree/master/app/asse...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: