Modules vs Microservices (oreilly.com)
We build a modular system based on Java with OSGi. It served us well but now we feel we have reached the limits of such a system and are looking at a more microservice based approach.

For example a modular system is not going to help you when a module is misbehaving since the whole thing still runs in the same process (JVM in our case). If someone introduces a resource leak in some trivial module the whole thing still comes down.

