The Death of Advertising (medium.com)
6 points by ptrptr 2 hours ago | 2 comments





While I agree with the initial observations, I disagree with the concluding thoughts.

The headline is click-bait; I would love a world in which ads, useless things which only annoy me, cease to exist. They do not offer me utility or value. I already know what I want, and when I don't I /then/ use a search engine.

Brand names are also a form of consumer protection. In that respect I believe they shall remain.

reply


Can't upvote this enough. +1 +1 +1 + 1 billion

reply




