End-to-end encryption on messaging services is unacceptable: UK minister
(
reuters.com
)
2 points
by
zepolud
27 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
bvwiqvqebui
1 minute ago
what if the guy read a book and agreed with it because he was an sad angry teenager with no life
reply
tinus_hn
7 minutes ago
How would that have prevented anything? As if they'd have responded within 2 minutes to some guy sending weird messages.
reply
