Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
End-to-end encryption on messaging services is unacceptable: UK minister (reuters.com)
2 points by zepolud 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





what if the guy read a book and agreed with it because he was an sad angry teenager with no life

reply


How would that have prevented anything? As if they'd have responded within 2 minutes to some guy sending weird messages.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: