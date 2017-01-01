This ties in a little to the recent HN discussions about the cost of a context switch. I think what they're trying to say, and not very well, is that there is somewhat of a discontinuity when you move between different levels of abstraction. There's examples of this phenomena in operating systems where the overhead of making a system call can be so high you can't get the latency down or in programming languages, e.g. running over a virtual machine or an interpreter. But this is far from new and there's a continuum of solutions from hardware like DSPs through real time operating systems, lightweight threads, lower lever languages, kernel bypass. Abstractions have cost, you want protected/virtual memory there's a cost and you pay that cost in your context switches. Not sure you can have your cake and eat it here but there's plenty of different choices on the menu for different situations.
