Ask HN: Are Wikipedia's costs higher for page views or page edits?

I am trying to understand the economics of hosting a large scale wiki system. Is it more expensive for Wikipedia to serve page views, or to serve page edits? I don't know enough about this to calculate this myself. My guess is that edits are more expensive ( diffs, history, few caching opportunities ) but less numerous, while views are more numerous but less expensive. I don't have experience or knowledge about this to know where these numbers sit tho. I hoping someone can speak to this or suggest some information that would make it possible to estimate.