|
|Ask HN: Are Wikipedia's costs higher for page views or page edits?
|
1 point by 19eightyfour 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I am trying to understand the economics of hosting a large scale wiki system. Is it more expensive for Wikipedia to serve page views, or to serve page edits?
I don't know enough about this to calculate this myself. My guess is that edits are more expensive ( diffs, history, few caching opportunities ) but less numerous, while views are more numerous but less expensive. I don't have experience or knowledge about this to know where these numbers sit tho.
I hoping someone can speak to this or suggest some information that would make it possible to estimate.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact