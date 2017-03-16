Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Survey Finds Foreign Students Aren’t Applying to American Colleges (nbcnews.com)
Looks like it's this same survey[1], which was already reported a while ago in the NYTimes[2], and when you actually look at it, contains this phrase, which adds a little more perspective:

> 39% of responding ins tu ons reported a decline in interna onal applica ons, 35% reported an increase, and 26% reported no change in applicant numbers.

Note that it also says the "final" report will be released March 30, so expect to see this story reported again after that.

[1] http://www.aacrao.org/docs/default-source/TrendTopic/Immigra...

[2] https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/16/us/international-students...

