L.A. Times' website requests up to 14GB of ad data if left opened all day (nelsonslog.wordpress.com)
I resisted using an ad blocker for many years; I kinda felt like if I wanted to use a site, I should be willing to trade for seeing their ads. I've changed my tune a couple of years ago, and this is a (small) part of the reason (but a bigger part of it now that I know how crazy usage for ads has gotten).

I'm on mobile data nearly 100% of the time most months. 14GB costs me $50-$70 (depending on which network I'm on, I have two) to download ("unlimited" plans actually aren't, when used as a hotspot, though T-Mobile now seems to actually have a mostly unlimited hotspot option, I haven't tried it yet). So, not only are ads intrusive, disrespectful of privacy, and generally of negative utility for me as a user...they're also ridiculously costly.

So, yeah, I use an ad blocker. Oddly, I tried disabling it earlier today for an LA Times article (because of their blocker blocker), but it didn't correctly detect that I'd disabled it, so I closed it and went elsewhere. Now I know I should never disable ad block for LA Times, no matter how interesting the story seems.

I recently (past year) bit the bullet and began ad blocking myself. My primary concern is the recent proliferation of malicious content through the common ad networks. Supporting websites is great, but not at the expense of your own security.

I've been using adblockers since they where a thing (and DNS blocks longer than that) since back then you could rely on the adnetworks feeding your malware at some point.

I'm trying to think if I've ever clicked an advert on the internet intentionally and it's probably under half a dozen accidentally.

The LAT ads are so fat and intrusive, and their blocker blocker is so infuriating, that I recently just turned off JavaScript completely for their site.

It means I don't get images or videos, but I can read the occasional article without going through unnecessary gyrations.

It's not that I'm unwilling to pay for good journalism. I subscribe to the New York Times, Washington Post and The Atlantic. But the LA Times has chopped back their newsroom so savagely that they have very little investigative journalism or foreign corespondents anymore.

It's just not worth enduring their abusive ads and nagware to read what little content is worthwhile.

> I should be willing to trade for seeing their ads.

So did you spend time looking at them ads on purpose of guilt???

No, on purpose of wanting to aupport the creatirs of the content being consumed.

I develop software used by newspapers. This is a problem with the whole industry. It's amazing how much crap they load.

These sites all use a third party "tag manager" (Google Tag Manager, Tealium, Piwik etc.) to manage the scripts they load: ads, analytics, trackers etc. The people who use the tag manager typically aren't techies, so they don't understand that adding another tag will cause the page to slow down. Typically I've seen a single newspaper use 3-4 different vendors for the exact same thing, such as analytics. They don't actually use all of them; who knows why they have multiple overlapping ones.

Scripts are often badly written, and it's common to see lots of nonsensical errors spewed to the console. It's very annoying to debug your own stuff when you have that crap loaded, which typically comes from a header/footer combo provided by the customer.

The worst type of ad on newspaper sites are the disgusting "chumboxes" (by scumsuckers like "taboola" or "outbrain") that orbit at the bottom of pages and serve up images meant to be as simultaneously repulsive and fascinating as possible:

https://theawl.com/a-complete-taxonomy-of-internet-chum-de0b...

As long as these pages have ads that display utterly gross images (if you doubt me, click the above link) that make goatse look like pure mindbleach, i'll keep blocking JS and ads.

It made me sad when boingboing put one of those ad boxes on the site.

I work in digital media. I get why publishers do it. But, sheesh, if you're resorting these ads that insult your audience in exchange for pennies, I think you need to reexamine your approach.

It's less then pennies per view. All of those trackers also pay less than pennies per view. Basically, if you have a legit business with any ability whatsoever to make decent revenue, there's no reason to have chumboxes or paying trackers on your site.

You must be in an NSFW ad bubble. I only see tame clickbait from the Taboola links.

And they wonder why people believe fake news when they link to it in their ads.

This might be worst in the news industry, but it is not uncommon on other sites too. And even without a tag manager, as a web developer, I still get requests to blindly add all sorts of scripts. Often they're requested by a marketing partner of the client, or because the client has seen something at a conference that they believe they must have.

Wherever possible, I make it clear that this cruft comes at a cost, but I cannot recall a single client being swayed by those arguments. In the case of overlap between trackers (Analytics, Facebook, etc), from the perspective of the client, they solve their "problem" in a quick request. Either it appeases the marketing company or it gives them that little extra feature they think they need but will never use.

Increasingly, it can be miserable developing for anything other than my own projects because of how much time is spent implementing bad ideas requested by other people.

> That’s a timeline of 30 seconds of page activity about 5 minutes after the article was opened. To be clear, this timeline should be empty. Nothing should be loading. Maybe one short ping, maybe loading one extra ad. Instead the page requested 2000 resources totalling 5 megabytes in 30 seconds. It will keep making those requests as long as I leave the page open. 14 gigabytes a day.

It's not quite clear if 14GB/day is an extrapolation based off the author's sample of 5 MB/30 seconds or if the author actually left the page open for all 24 hours. Regardless, that's quite a bit of data.

Hi I'm the author. I did the naive extrapolation. 5 * 2 * 1440 = 14,400. Perhaps this number is not entirely accurate. The fact it is any larger than, say, 10 is the problem.

reply


That's a terrible methodology, and makes the headline pretty inaccurate.

I'm against bad ads as much as everyone else, but I don't think using a terrible methodology to criticize them is a good idea. Making clear what you measured would be much better, and actually leaving the thing open for 24 hours would be best.

Should be easy enough to confirm. I'll test it out tomorrow and see if they've changed something.

What if it crashes the browser!

So in case you were looking for another reason to avoid the LA Times (or probably tronc papers in general), they're very spammy. I get tons of junk "newsletter" mail from them that I definitely didn't subscribe to, although they inevitably claim I did, and you can unsubscribe, but then they just invent new lists. And sell your address to others.

Sample from only a few days ago.

    From: "San Diego Union-Tribune" <promotions@e.sandiegouniontribune.com>
    Subject: We are proud to offer you Moonlighting - Hire or be hired!
    Received: from mta953.e.latimes.com (mta953.e.latimes.com [8.7.44.159]

    [Blah blah bullshit about their proud partner promoting a soulless gig economy.]

    This email was delivered because you registered for Email Membership at utsandiego.com
This is 100% false. I did create an account for latimes.com (who sent this shit) but not the San Diego paper. Not even close.

I've used Mailhero in many places, works great!

See https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11781361 or https://mailhero.io/

I whipped together https://getcovert.com to help address this problem for me. Currently it's a chrome plugin that allows me to generate a unique obfuscated "proxy" email address for sites I want to sign up for but don't want to expose my real email. If they ever sell it, redistribute it, or I want to shut them down, I just block that proxy email.

It's barely an alpha project and needs a ton of work to be functional, but just know you're not the only one who finds this frustrating and unacceptable.

Isn't this solution similar to putting "+unique_string" before the @ part in (for example) Gmail addresses?

Garbage like this is one of the many reasons I've gone back to print to a large extent. Printed magazines are amazing things, a superior experience and product in almost every way to reading online outlets. This whole ethical conflict over how to deal with invasive advertising while supporting the work goes away when you bought and paid already before you even start to read.

Daily news doesn't fit into this philosophy that well (printed papers is too much bulk for me), but I get pretty much all the "breaking news" I need from Twitter. Stepping away from the 24 news cycle to sit with a piece of analysis from a weekly or monthly (or even quarterly!) magazine is a much better way for me to stay informed and support journalism. And as a bonus I don't have creepy ads follow me around the internet if I want to read a Socialist magazine, or a gun rights magazine, a bridal magazine, or whatever.

This is why data caps are bad. Left open all month that could be 400+ GB of data used on your plan.

Ad networks are being subsidized by data caps and personal/business broadband costs. Maybe if ad serving went through the main host and their own bandwidth then maybe ad networks would have a reason to control this abuse of transfer.

Or on the flip side. Data caps will make people care about how much data their site uses. Cause customers will stop using data heavy sites as they have economic insentive not to.

Making the web all around faster as no more 10MiB webpages, and making the industry move back to server side rendering.

It has been years since data caps though, and years of obnoxious ads, nothing has changed.

The only way in my opinion to fix this is to (a) give phones HARD preferences on maximum data that cannot be exceeded and (b) give web browsers even stricter per-site settings with sane defaults. Then, let the ad companies fight within themselves to figure out how to deal with the fact that none of their content gets through anymore. Force them to innovate into smaller form factors.

It's not easy to discover how much data usage a specific site triggers. Android reports data usage per app, if you dig into the right preference panel, but that's not going to tell you anything about specific websites.

I'd like a notification to pop up when the current usage (within, say, a 3 minute window) exceeds my typical usage. That'd make it easier to notice a website started autoplaying a (muted) video, for instance. It's also something that could be done at the operating system level. The operating system could also conceivably show traffic by domain, but that's not ideal; you want traffic by referrer domain, ie. if the LA Times embeds megabytes of images from some random third party server, those should be aggregated under latimes.com and not under some meaningless CDN domain. But the OS probably doesn't have that information.

Of course browser vendors could add more detailed reporting. Say a brief in-browser notification ("Page finished downloading 5 MB.") after initial load is complete and repeating if excessive downloading continues. I guess that could annoying really fast, though. A less annoying alternative would be a special page (e.g. "about:data-usage") that has an overview per page in a user-selectable time range. Maybe link to it from the browser start page.

reply


reply


Perhaps not – I don't think it's the browser makers job to figure out what terms the current connection has (and for the vast majority of workstation desktops there are no such terms, I think; you're getting a pretty rough deal if you pay by the byte on a fixed connection, no matter the price).

reply


reply


Or make use of things like service workers to cache pages locally.

My phone plan is 6GB/month. After that, I PAY. And they wonder why we use adblockers.

Thats actually a really smart idea. You get the benefit of ads but also pay for the bandwidth they consume the ad delivery network

I'd like to a see, or at least think about, a system in which everyone pays for egress and no one pays for ingress. That way the LA Times is welcome to throw as much crap as they want at you without charging you much. (One issue is that egresss is involved in every request. Some UI work would be needed to make this work well.)

Universal egress fees would go a long way to mitigating DDoS, too.

How does npmjs.org, pypi.python.org, and rubygems.org survive in this world of universal egress fees?

reply


>Universal egress fees would go a long way to mitigating DDoS, too.

How? By charging the owners of infected machines?

reply


Well, I can read the article in Firefox with Adblock Plus if I enable Reader View before the modal box opens :)

Learned that trick here. Thanks, guys.

Edit: Automatic Reader View add-on eliminates the race.

Another reason I keep JS turned off on my phone and most news sites on desktop. Seriously, try it.

I actually installed uMatrix just so I could disable all cookies and Javascript on LA Times. No more ads or anti-ad-blocker.

"Their ad blocker blocker and paywall works, preventing me from reading articles."

Well, Adblocker in Chrome seems to be blocking the ads on the page quite well. Some single requests are being logged after the page loads, but nothing as to what the article mentions.

Browse with w3m or elinks, problem solved.

Now that you mention elinks, do you know if development continues? I had a question the other day that I couldn't find answered anywhere, but it looks like the main mailing list is entirely lost (I tried to follow these links: http://elinks.or.cz/community.html).

reply


Elinks for the win

Or Firefox/$free_software_browser with uBlock Origin + uMatrix, or NoScript.

Do they offer an RSS feed? Does adding the article to Pocket or a similar service work?

Why I use the Android app TextBrowser

Does buying a subscription remove all these ads?

It likely just removes the pay wall. Even subscribers would likely benefit from using an ad blocker.

"They are also the most aggressive ad shoveling website I have ever seen. Their ad blocker blocker and paywall works, preventing me from reading articles."

So their ad blocker blocker and their paywall kept you from reading the articles for free? Why don't you just pay them?

It's just a shitty thing to do at this point. If they have high quality articles then what would require you to pay them? Do they need to be on Patreon or Kickstarter or something?

Why would you reward a website for using dark patterns like autoplaying video ads, popups, 14 bloody GiB of data pushing ads and tracking and bullshit into your browser?

You're rewarding them for "the best political coverage in California".

Also if the article is paywalled, why would anyone keep it open and let ads play? Either buy the subscription or leave (or try to bypass the paywall some other way).

reply


reply


This particular article is not behind a paywall. Instead, it blocks readers who are using a) adblock, b) private browsing mode, or c) tracking protection. Their online subscription gives you access to more content, but they don't claim anywhere that they will let me browse with the above enabled even if I do pay.

