reply
Maybe link to a better page instead?
On another note, it should be noted the US does not have a perfect track record for providing asylum to those who deserve it[2].
1-https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/mar/25/singapore-te...
2-https://www.nytimes.com/2016/04/03/opinion/sunday/locked-up-...
so, after the US granted him asylum, some in the SG government noted that there are plenty of other people in the world who are making these kinds of illegal "hate speech" statements who ought to also be granted asylum in the US.
as an American, i don't always know what to make of this. free speech means different things in different democracies. the US definition of free speech rights is not the only game in town, or even the best game in town (?).
fascinating.
They universally accuse him him of being a "trouble maker".
To me this sounds suspiciously close to PRC chinese language used about state dissidents.
In spite him of him likely being a young asshole, I'm quite happy that the US granted him asylum. It does send a signal.
More here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/singapore/comments/61c9ki/us_judge_...
reply