Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Singapore teen blogger Amos Yee granted US asylum (cnn.com)
13 points by hellofunk 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





He's a scumbag communist. Some lines of thinking do not deserve consideration.

reply


Ugh, heck no. Autoplay video when visiting the page.

Maybe link to a better page instead?

reply


If it pleases the mods, the link should be changed to something like The Guardian's article[1].

On another note, it should be noted the US does not have a perfect track record for providing asylum to those who deserve it[2].

1-https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/mar/25/singapore-te...

2-https://www.nytimes.com/2016/04/03/opinion/sunday/locked-up-...

reply


apparently, one of the crimes Amos Yee was convicted of in Singapore involved making disparaging remarks about both Muslims and Christians. and that sort of speech can actually be a crime in Singapore (as it can in the EU).

so, after the US granted him asylum, some in the SG government noted that there are plenty of other people in the world who are making these kinds of illegal "hate speech" statements who ought to also be granted asylum in the US.

as an American, i don't always know what to make of this. free speech means different things in different democracies. the US definition of free speech rights is not the only game in town, or even the best game in town (?).

fascinating.

reply


All of the Singaporeans I know a) hate him, and b) totally missed the point he was making.

They universally accuse him him of being a "trouble maker".

To me this sounds suspiciously close to PRC chinese language used about state dissidents.

In spite him of him likely being a young asshole, I'm quite happy that the US granted him asylum. It does send a signal.

More here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/singapore/comments/61c9ki/us_judge_...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: