Ask HN: Am I being exploited?

Hi there! (using a throwaway) I currently work as a student engineer at state school in California being paid 15$/hr. After much thinking, I currently feel that I am being underpaid and exploited for my skills. Currently, I'm building a service that should entail a production ready app in iOS, Android, website, and server setup as well as website/app design and logo creation and branding all by myself. The due dates the present want me done within 4 months, with an hour cap of 18 hours a week. Originally I wanted to join because I needed the money, but I feel like my workload seems ridiculous. I was instructed not to negotiate since I was a student of this school and they will not pay me higher. I'm confused on where to go from now on, other students who will have to take on my work will be exploited too. Am I actually being exploited, then what do I do?