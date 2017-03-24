Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
IBM is ordering its work-from-home employees to stop working from home
16 points by molecule 36 minutes ago | 6 comments





Previous:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13603831

And more recently here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13922235.

I use to think that remote work was goal I should be aiming for but after have a few friends did it and I thought more about it I've decided I would hate it. On the surface it sounds great and while I fully support working from home a few times a month I can't support any more than that.

One of my good friends that did it has an interesting take, he said that since he was more introverted he thought he was perfect for remote work when in fact it made him miserable. His dad worked remotely for a large part of his life but was an extrovert. He concluded that contrary to what may seem like common sense introverts do worse in remote work because the office is where they get a majority of their human interaction while extroverts are going to make that happen regardless of if they go into an office every day.

I have no experience with working from home for a long period of time but I know calling into meetings is the worst and that there are a TON of decisions/conversations that you get ZERO input on (most of the time you don't even know they happened) when you are remote. I have never been so happy that I didn't get a remote job I interviewed for a few years ago.

As much as I hate companies giving a perk and then taking it away I can't help but think this is the right move for IBM.

PS: Yes HipChat/Slack/Jira/GitLab/GitHub/etc/etc/etc can help with this but you are fooling yourself if you think that the people in the office are going to record every single interaction/conversation/etc of note. Remote-only teams might be an exception but even then you really do lose the ability to roll over to co-workers chair and have an impromptu conversation.

I agree and disagree. Workplace interaction has been critical where I work. But we all work from home a day or so each week. I struggle to mesh with those who work exclusively remotely/from home.

Like most things in life, balance works best.

I like the idea of smaller distributed offices, with some dedicated locations and co-working in the more expensive markets.

I agree balance is best. With the craziness of open plan offices, I like to have a day or two at home, so I can get the non-trivial programming done.

