From an academic standpoint, both children were able to excel. There was no question they were smart enough to start school.
But one child was shy, and not socially adept. And I think we made a mistake with that one. That child is the smarter of the two, but is not doing so great as an adult.
The other was both socially and intellectually gifted as a preschool child. That child is still in high school, and is thriving both academically and socially, and has very specific, ambitious goals for college and career.
Gender indicators in this post have been left out deliberately. I realize they could be germane to the discussion, but I left them out for the sake of privacy.
She would have been better off with another year of her daycare centre.
When I finally got to school, I was bored out of my mind though. I taught myself how to read, and my classmates were still sounding out words at a painfully slow pace. I could solve addition problems mentally, and my classmates were counting with their fingers. I finished the worksheets right away (within 30 seconds), and my classmates couldn't tell basic shapes apart in the fifteen minutes of time they had to do the worksheet.
My IQ was tested at above the 0.1% percentile, and the school refused to identify me as academically gifted so that they wouldn't have to spend the money (as obligated by the state for "gifted students") on enriching me, so the administration "trained" the teachers to say that I was bright but not gifted. It eventually came down to my parents having to threaten them with a (no contest) lawsuit because there was such a disparity in the results of the IQ test that my school gave me and the IQ test that a local, nationally renowned psychologist gave me.
Of course, I had to sit around and wait for my classmates to "catch up," and the teachers wouldn't even let me read other books or get ahead. Some of the stories we read had Spanish translations, so I learned the Spanish. I'd literally just tap my foot and watch the clock go from 8 AM to 3 PM every day. Terrible. They wouldn't even give me more books to read (how hard is it to just toss six year-old me a book and let me go "off task"?).
Schools excel at pulling the highs down to average and fail at pulling the lows up to average. I've seen so many examples of this by now I'm happily surprised every time there is a contrary one.
