Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Want to Raise Successful Kids? Send Them to School a Year Later (inc.com)
25 points by dsr12 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





For two of my children, my spouse and I decided to send them early because they missed the cutoff by a few months. Our reasoning was, we could either give them an extra year of preschool childhood, or post-school adulthood, and we decided the latter was more valuable.

From an academic standpoint, both children were able to excel. There was no question they were smart enough to start school.

But one child was shy, and not socially adept. And I think we made a mistake with that one. That child is the smarter of the two, but is not doing so great as an adult.

The other was both socially and intellectually gifted as a preschool child. That child is still in high school, and is thriving both academically and socially, and has very specific, ambitious goals for college and career.

Gender indicators in this post have been left out deliberately. I realize they could be germane to the discussion, but I left them out for the sake of privacy.

reply


Personally, I am glad I went a year early. It means I started college a year early, and was ahead of all my peers by that point in time. I pushed hard in school, and I finished and entered the work force really early, jump-starting my career. All that even with taking two years off in the middle of my college years.

reply


These kind of studies tend to be riddled with methological errors. For instance, one of them found (as usual) that autumn-borns had lower grades than spring-borns. However, once adjusting for the parent's education level, the results were opposite.

reply


I seem to remember reading that while the younger kids were disadvantaged during school, they made up for it later and overtook their peers. Presumably because they were used to working harder.

reply


How about a hack -- start the KG late, but later skip the 7th grade?

reply


Biggest mistake I made as a parent was sending my late-birthday (October) daughter to all day junior kindergarten here in Ontario before she was 4. The gov't has switched the program here to all day, and Ontario has an unusually early start for kindergarten (3.5-4). She was intellectually way beyond her peers (reading at 3) but emotionally and physically unable to handle the no-naps, no-hugs, lining-up, sitting-still atmosphere of a public school.

She would have been better off with another year of her daycare centre.

reply


My parents sent me to school 1.5, really 2, years early. I can confirm I'm not particularly successful. The factors in Malcolm Gladwell's hockey story apply to everything, not just sports.

reply


I'm in the same boat, sent 2 years early, school was terrible. I'm doing ok now but school was a nightmare.

reply


I'm so glad my parents decided to send me to school (a lackluster public high school in the rural midwest with asbestos and underqualified teachers that hated their jobs) a year later, I _hated_ school, and enjoying one more year of a normal childhood was all the more valuable.

When I finally got to school, I was bored out of my mind though. I taught myself how to read, and my classmates were still sounding out words at a painfully slow pace. I could solve addition problems mentally, and my classmates were counting with their fingers. I finished the worksheets right away (within 30 seconds), and my classmates couldn't tell basic shapes apart in the fifteen minutes of time they had to do the worksheet.

My IQ was tested at above the 0.1% percentile, and the school refused to identify me as academically gifted so that they wouldn't have to spend the money (as obligated by the state for "gifted students") on enriching me, so the administration "trained" the teachers to say that I was bright but not gifted. It eventually came down to my parents having to threaten them with a (no contest) lawsuit because there was such a disparity in the results of the IQ test that my school gave me and the IQ test that a local, nationally renowned psychologist gave me.

Of course, I had to sit around and wait for my classmates to "catch up," and the teachers wouldn't even let me read other books or get ahead. Some of the stories we read had Spanish translations, so I learned the Spanish. I'd literally just tap my foot and watch the clock go from 8 AM to 3 PM every day. Terrible. They wouldn't even give me more books to read (how hard is it to just toss six year-old me a book and let me go "off task"?).

reply


Just FYI, percentile is the percentage of people lower than you not higher. So someone really smart would be in the 99th percentile of IQ and someone really stupid would be in the 1st percentile.

reply


What a sad story.

Schools excel at pulling the highs down to average and fail at pulling the lows up to average. I've seen so many examples of this by now I'm happily surprised every time there is a contrary one.

reply


need more data points!

reply


when looking at sports. those that are almost one year older perform better. ex someone born 1 january vs someone born 31 december competing against each other because they are born on the same year. you see this high up in ages. it would suprise me if one year of extra development wouldnt affect academic performance too. i know all kids are different but on avarega just a few month can make a difference, especially at young age

reply


not surprising, very similar to Gladwell's hypothesis about star hockey players being born in the months of January - February. Students a year older than other students have a huge competitive advantage.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: