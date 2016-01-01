Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Graph Data Structure Interview Questions (techiedelight.com)
23 points by coder007 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





While this is really interesting and I'll probably read through all of them just to brush up on my graph knowledge... but "Interview Questions"?

Does anyone really ask you to write this kind of code in interviews? They feel more like Computer Science homework questions.

reply


Yeah honestly anything after number 6 (bfs and dfs to be more specific) you would not be asked or really even have time for in an interview.

Very interesting stuff though. Love graph algorithms have coded many myself in JavaScript to prep for interviews.

reply


>Does anyone really ask you to write this kind of code in interviews

Whoh!! All big IT companies ask these type of questions.. but mostly to graduate students and less experienced candidates.. but some companies might ask it to a 10 year old programmer as well..

reply


> All big IT companies ask these type of questions.

Careful with absolutes. Although I used the word "any" in my post so I guess I shouldn't talk.

Having worked at some large tech companies I can say definitely it is not "all"

Some of these examples are 90+ lines of code which is why I ask. It would not be unrealistic with that much code that candidate will be sitting in the interview room for a half hour+ coding just one question.

Several of these are borderline trick questions or only test your ability to memorize. For example, I learned Dijkstra’s algorithm in school 10+ years ago but if you were to ask me to implement it without reading the algorithm I wouldn't be able to.

Asking graph data structure questions, sure. But here are more effective ways to know if a candidate will be a good fit than asking them to implement one of these.

Use these as your interview test questions and all you are testing is the ability for the candidate to regurgitate algorithms. None of these test creative problem solving.

reply


The thing about Dijkstra's algorithm is that it't just the obvious one that you would think of if you had never been introduced to the problem before. I'm pretty sure I "invented" it myself at least twice, and then forgot it.

Kudos to Dijkstra for nailing it down, but I think we do students a disservice by invoking his name all the time, thus making it seem scary.

reply


You would be surprised.

reply




