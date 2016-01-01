Does anyone really ask you to write this kind of code in interviews? They feel more like Computer Science homework questions.
Very interesting stuff though. Love graph algorithms have coded many myself in JavaScript to prep for interviews.
Whoh!! All big IT companies ask these type of questions.. but mostly to graduate students and less experienced candidates.. but some companies might ask it to a 10 year old programmer as well..
Careful with absolutes. Although I used the word "any" in my post so I guess I shouldn't talk.
Having worked at some large tech companies I can say definitely it is not "all"
Some of these examples are 90+ lines of code which is why I ask. It would not be unrealistic with that much code that candidate will be sitting in the interview room for a half hour+ coding just one question.
Several of these are borderline trick questions or only test your ability to memorize. For example, I learned Dijkstra’s algorithm in school 10+ years ago but if you were to ask me to implement it without reading the algorithm I wouldn't be able to.
Asking graph data structure questions, sure. But here are more effective ways to know if a candidate will be a good fit than asking them to implement one of these.
Use these as your interview test questions and all you are testing is the ability for the candidate to regurgitate algorithms. None of these test creative problem solving.
Kudos to Dijkstra for nailing it down, but I think we do students a disservice by invoking his name all the time, thus making it seem scary.
