Metacademy: How to learn on your own (metacademy.org)
19 points by adamnemecek 8 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This is a really neat concept. One of the challenges for me for learning is filling in partial knowledge. E.g., when I understand some statistics / AI concepts, but want to fill in some new area of knowledge, it's hard to justify taking an entire class if all the material I need is buried in one or two talks.

I'm building a search engine for lectures (https://www.findlectures) and avoided this problem by focusing on standalone lectures (e.g. conference talks). Their way seems much better, for cases where you need to understand all the pieces of a big problem. Also, kudos for curating data by hand :)

Yeah, this is a really wonderful site.

I do still think that it lacks visualisation of knowledge and all the different disciplines and fields you can learn.

I try to visualise it as best that I can (https://github.com/nikitavoloboev/knowledge-map).

