Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Too Much Experience to Be Hired? Some Older Americans Face Age Bias (npr.org)
34 points by happy-go-lucky 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 59 comments | favorite





I don't doubt that there's age discrimination going on in the industry. What I'm wondering is why?

Pros of being older:

- More work experience (hopefully useful to whatever position applied for)

- More mature mental / emotional outlook

Cons: - Possibly higher salary requirements because of the pros above.

- Higher relocation cost?

- Perceived feeling of being able to work less hours?

Overall I'm just not sure I understand the economic reasons for wanting to only hire young people. Especially when most jobs are only for a few year period (nobody is looking for life long employees anymore). Is this possibly some kind of part of the backlash against elitism, where we hate experienced people that might know what they're talking about?

reply


I've worked with some extremely smart older people, who did some awesome stuff in the 70s/80s. My impression is that usually, in my experience, they're very jaded and set in their ways. They seem to like to do things their own way and give the impression that they're infallible because they deconstructed an x stack in y decade, and complain about the cyclical nature of programming. They also seem to usually not go out to happy hours/events with the team to get to know one another as often, so they're excluded a little more, which leads to fewer people getting to know them.

I have seen exceptions, one of the PMs on my current team must be in her 60s and she exhibits none of the characteristics above and is a really amazing, smart person. It's just that most of the older people I have personally met seem to have the traits I described above. This would give me a little pause when choosing between equal candidates for, say, an angular dev position where both candidates have equal experience in the stack, but the older one has the baggage(?) of having been a programmer since the 70s and knows COBOL or something. I would likely have an unconscious bias to hire the younger one.

reply


I see people as young as 25 being set in there ways as well when it comes to the latest hipster trends. For example we had a heated argument about Vue vs React at work the other day. Turns out the other party arguing in favor of Vue had actually never even used React before. They were just blindly recycling the same bike-shedded arguments against JSX as every other middle-tier dev I have ever encountered seems regurgitate. You can get set in your ways at any age.

The solution to the happy-hour problem is to have your happy hours during work, not after hours. Even I, who am young, healthy, no kids and loves beer, would get tired of having to go to xyz happy hour at 6p.m just to keep my edge.

The other thing: I bet that old guy is the first one in every morning. And probably brings his lunch every day. Also is not interested in an afternoon ping pong break. Translation: He or she probably actually works more, despite being "at work" less.

reply


> Turns out the other party arguing in favor of Vue had actually never even used React before.

It's entirely possible to do your research and evaluate a framework, language, or tool without having to use it, just like I don't have to go out and shoot some smack to know that heroin is probably not for me. Being able to evaluate what your needs and wants for a tool are, without having to write a To Do list is a useful skill.

reply


Years in the stack of choice is almost the worst possible choice when looking for people. Someone with 20 years _ learned stuff during that time period unless they are a drooling idiot.

The most practical reason to look for younger workers is to find people willing to work below their market rate because they are bad at negotiation. A decade of 5-10% raises can usually keep them happy which is a huge net win as they end up even further behind what the market would pay them. The problem is they only ever learn your internal system and often become blind to it's issues.

reply


"and complain about the cyclical nature of programming"

What is wrong with this? There are cycles in our industry. Sure, it's not exactly the same each time around but the themes go back and forth.

reply


Knowing Cobol, Algol, Fortran, APL, Lisp, PL/I, several assembler languages, several scripting languages, etc., actually, maybe surprisingly, does not damage the brain!

There is a lot in, say, PL/I that should be in more recent languages but is not. Gee, guys, C was always supposed to be a toy language, to run on an 8KB DEC PDP-8 (IIRC), and C++ was originally just a Bell Labs pre-processor to C. In contrast, PL/I was a very carefully designed language. IIRC the Multics and Primos operating systems were written basically in PL/I.

Yes, D. Knuth's The Art of Computer Programming is old, but heap sort, the Gleason bound, and AVL trees are all in there and still relevant. Also that is one of the best places to learn the combinatorial and probabilistic math for finding big-O evaluations.

But, statistics in Python and R? Some people got started in such things by writing their own code, using the IBM Scientific Subroutine Library, using SPSS and SAS. So, who is better at digging into statistics via Python and R? Also some of the older guys actually took good courses in mathematical statistics and know about minimum variance, unbiased, maximum likelihood, statistical hypothesis tests and the Neyman-Pearson result, etc.

reply


> Overall I'm just not sure I understand the economic reasons for wanting to only hire young people.

Cheap + naive + feeling they need to prove themselves.

It's all about costs and exploitation ;)

reply


Thanks everybody. A lot of good threads, but I'm just going to try to sum it up.

- Culture issues, like not wanting to go to off work events, and would rather spend time with family. I agree that these types of things should happen on work hours. This may be related to being exploited, but a lot of culture seems to reinforce the exploitation of the workers. Like work hard, be frugal, do more with less, and don't complain about sexual harassment.

- Employees being basically too smart. Both in terms of knowing when management might be leading them down a boondoggle (which seems like it would be a good thing, if the company cared, but a bad thing for an egotistical manager).

- Employees are harder to exploit. Well I think that's good for everyone. If your business model is all about exploiting your employees you've got bigger problems. I'm not going to make any mentions of car hailing services here. ;)

It does seem like a lot of the SV mentality under the hood is to exploit your employees though, as much as possible, and pay them as little as you can. It's only the competition that will take them somewhere else to be exploited for slightly more money.

Looking at this from a business case, having a smart person notify you when you're getting into the swamp sounds like a positive thing. Especially if they've been in the muck before. Throwing away weeks/months of work is pretty common, and a huge source of wasted resources.

reply


Two more pros: older employees don't need to take care of sick kids as often (when their kids are older).

Also, in my experience, younger employees are more prone to leaving after a couple of years, because they want to see what else is out there. Whereas older employees tend to stay longer (have already seen many different places).

reply


I don't have kids personally, but I'd absolutely love to see numbers on how many sick days parents take for the kids. I just can't imagine it being so high that it would really matter. Versus say, flu season, where the flu spreads rapidly through entire teams and floors of open offices.

That being said, people with kids do typically have stricter schedules (like picking up kids from daycare) than people without kids.

Interesting point on the staying longer. The amount of time you sink into training a person on your system / codebase / company etc you're not getting back. People generally only start to become productive after a couple of months anyway.

(Edited: you said it was a pro)

reply


I think part of this is a control/power issue. Older people have more experience and hopefully more knowledge. They bring a lot to the table. Part of the issue is that this can intimidate the young 20-somethings you see taking on leadership roles with their cavalier elon-musk-type I-can-do-anything-from-first-principles attitude. Except that it doesn't always go down well that way and teams can benefit from elders with more experience. Obviously not trying to explain the entire picture here, but this is definitely something I've seen. Another thing I've noticed is that older people are harder to mold.. they do have their own set of ways, the cultures they've imbibed from the previous companies they've worked at, and sometimes it doesn't go well with the folks who've grown up entirely within the current company. I personally find the differences refreshing, but it takes some maturity to understand that I suppose.

reply


Older workers (30s+) are harder to control, and have enough experience to see through management bullshit.

Many (most?) companies try and paper over business or management problems with engineers willing to work long hours for little gain, and that's usually only young males/H1Bs.

reply


I think this is the main issue. Hard for them to get enthusiastic with yet another project without clearly defined deliverables and lack of leadership.

reply


Wouldn't this be a chance where an experienced employee would be able to use their skills and experience to help define and lead it?

Every project starts without clearly defined deliverables and a lack of leadership, but hopefully they don't stay that way.

reply


I think it may also be a perceived long-term cost for health care. Despite more experience and maturity, they may be seen as costing too much in the long term. I worked at a non profit in Atlanta who hired a guy in his late forties. There were many comments that he might not fit into the "youthful culture" of the place, since the average age was 30. Employers want to hire young people because they can work them longer hours, with less health care costs to worry about, and a belief that they'll fit into the company culture more. I've also read about an issue of hiring managers who are young not wanting to hire people older than them.

reply


Pros outweigh the cons.

Of course, that's from an employee perspective :)

reply


Seems pretty clear:

older people have more years experience, thus demand a higher salary.

reply


Older employees often have families and are less naive, therefore harder to exploit

reply


Why?

Hiring manager A doesn't want subordinate employee B who knows more about the work of A than A does, or is better at office politics, meeting customers, managing people, etc. Or, manager A wants only subordinates (secondary, submissive, subservient, subordinate, dedicated, devoted, obsequious, obedient, etc.!).

Manager A may be willing to hire experienced, capable people as outside consultants, e.g., lots of lawyers, physicians, licensed professional engineers, other experts get hired.

The norms of an old Henry Ford factory are still there: The manager knows more, and the subordinate is there to add routine muscle to the work of the manager.

That manager A acts this way is explained in the B-school, sociology, and public administration subject of Organizational Behavior and, in particular, well named, goal subordination. That is, manager A is looking out for the career of manager A, not to see how much smarts he can bring into the larger company.

Of course, a CEO owner might be different: He doesn't have to worry about a subordinate replacing him. But, sure, if the CEO reports to a BoD, then there is a worry that the board will kick out the CEO and promote one of the CEO's subordinates.

Ah, sure, but a CEO owner might worry about a very capable subordinate leaving and competing with him (the CEO)!

Also an older worker might be more likely to file a law suit on discrimination of some kind.

Sure, the flip side of this slippery coin can be an opportunity for an older, more capable worker -- start their own business and beat the company that is still stuck with lots of goal subordination.

Back to it!

reply


> Hiring manager A doesn't want subordinate employee B who knows more about the work of A than A does, or is better at office politics, meeting customers, managing people, etc. Or, manager A wants only subordinates (secondary, submissive, subservient, subordinate, dedicated, devoted, obsequious, obedient, etc.!).

In every job that I've had, I've known more than my manager. This isn't particularly surprising because their job is to manage rather than know the things that I know.

reply


I first felt this when I was asked by a sales rep if I would be interested in coming to work for his company since I had exactly the credentials and experience they were looking for. He said he would talk with the head of development and get back to me. Time passed, and when he did get back to me, he said that the dev manager was looking for someone under 35 and that my resume - which did not have my age - told him that I must be older (I was around 45 at the time). In retrospect, I should have sued, but instead just let it drop.

reply


If it was in writing you should have absolutely sued. That is clear age discrimination.

reply


So who's not being discriminated against? Let's review who's currently getting the short end of the stick.

1. Women [1]

2. Older Americans [2]

3. Minorities [3]

4. Foreigners [4]

What can be done about this? The answer is clear: anonymous screening, interviewing and hiring of candidates. All other solutions are subpar.

People will argue that there's value to be had in asking about things such as hobbies, and other irrelevant, superfluous information, but those who advocate this are probably not in one of the groups mentioned.

---

[1] http://www.vogue.com/article/female-discrimination-tech-indu...

[2] https://www.forbes.com/sites/lizryan/2014/01/31/the-ugly-tru...

[3] http://money.cnn.com/2015/11/25/news/economy/racial-discrimi...

[4] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alev-dudek/foreign-born-citize...

reply


Just to be clear: are you advocating that all organizations be required to perform this "anonymous" form of hiring, lest they face the long arm of the law?

I think that's crazy. Talent seeking is a space where diversity makes a great deal of sense, as evinced by the fact that many very diverse companies do very well.

reply


I'm confused -- anonymity wouldn't affect diversity, unless the organization was discriminating to begin with.

What are your arguments against anonymity, exactly?

reply


I don't know if this is the specific problem that the person you are responding to was alluding to, but: a purely anonymous system is going to end up with hiring tons of young white males--surely fewer than a company that actively discriminates against other groups, but noticibly more than a company that is actively looking for diversity--due to young white makes making up a large percentage of the available talent pool at any given level of expertise (due to a combination of factors, including but not limited to all of "available time", "increasing population", "availability bias", and "systemic oppression"). A company might specifically find value in "we don't just want the world's best engineers: we want a diverse set of backgrounds and viewpoints", and a forced anonymous hiring process actually removes the ability to do that, which might actually help continue to entrench the systemic oppression issue (as then everyone builds things for the same market demographic as that's all they understand).

reply


A lot of what you say really requires some evidence.

For example:

> a purely anonymous system is going to end up with hiring tons of young white males-

A system that's non anonymous has already proven itself to hire a ton of young white males...

> surely fewer than a company that actively discriminates against other groups, but noticibly more than a company that is actively looking for diversity-

Citations needed.

> A company might specifically find value in "we don't just want the world's best engineers: we want a diverse set of backgrounds and viewpoints",

Discrimination isn't good, period. That means discriminating for or against white males. Also, you imply that the groups I mentioned couldn't succeed on their own merit.

Overall, you basically encourage discrimination. Got it.

reply


A lot of what you say really requires some evidence.

You literally just kicked off a discussion by using four op-ed pieces as sources. You have no grounds to tell people their posts require some evidence.

Get some actual facts and figures and then make your point.

reply


His point is actually your point, but less emotional.

Also, in debate, you have neither the grounds to speak or be silent. Rules to free discussion exist because we want them to.

reply


If it's okay to hire for diversity, is it okay to say "I only want to hire white guys in their 20s and 30s"? If not, why not? Is there proof that "diversity hiring" (back in the day we called this "affirmative action", the lingo changes but the goals remain the same) provides substantial benefits to an organization? If so, fantastic! We should promote it across the industry. I have yet to see any data that this is the case though.

"In God We Trust; all others bring data"

reply


How do you anonymously interview for cultural fit?

reply


However, checking the past experience of the applicant -- which seems perfectly reasonable for the hiring company to do -- would still allow discrimination against older Americans and foreigners. I'm not sure how that could be fixed even with anonymity.

reply


simple: You don't write all of your experience in your resume, only the experience relevant to the job you apply for. They want 5-7 years experience in Java? List only your last two Java jobs, don't mention that you did 15 years of C++ before that.

reply


Government does this where they use civil service exams.

The problem is that maintaining a meaningful evaluation process is difficult. So the exams tend to remove some forms of discrimination, especially against women, but reinforce others, and create other issues too. The process works overall.

In one place I'm familiar with, black and Latino minorities candidates successfully sued because although the candidates had good professional credentials and outcomes, the test disadvantaged them because their educations in grade/high school tended to suck and people in these categories did more poorly in questions regarding English grammar, analogies, etc. Foreign born people have a similar experience.

If you use these types of methods to hire people, you'll need to adopt government style hiring practices. If you need 3 people, hire 5, because you're likely to be forced to hire some duds. When duds are too bad and firing gets difficult, you promote the idiots, etc.

reply


What are the other forms of discrimination that are reinforced? I'm still unconvinced that anonymous interviewing isn't superior in every way for those who are currently discriminated against.

It seems most of the counter arguments basically say "you'll discriminate," unrealizing that occurs, either way.

reply


The cultural discrimination that I cited is one example.

You also create a system where people who are good at testing or manipulating systems will excel in. Personally, I've found in the .gov environments that the best technical people score in the 80-85 range. The people who do better on the exams tend to come from certain less technical backgrounds or job roles.

Taking human judgement out of the process just displaces accountability to some test or other assessment. IMO, the way to fix these things is to treat hiring like an incident. Do a post-mortem/debrief, document how decisions are made. Coach people hiring to be better at it.

reply


Does someone doing anonymous screening get to see the past experience of the candidate?

If so, it doesn't solve the issues raised in this article.

reply


In the actual research [1] you can see that the discrimination is also affected by gender. In any case, anonymous interviewing doesn't inherently require one to see the duration of ones past experience.

I agree the implementation could be tricky, but in any case, it's better than what currently exists.

[1] http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic...

reply


Maybe only mention recent experiences, say, last 8 or 10 years.

reply


I'd suggest providing sources that aren't op-ed pieces - one of them from a tabloid - if you want to be taken seriously.

reply


Which of the following do you not believe? All of these are common knowledge. I don't have time to be educating people won't aren't aware of basic facts. Maybe you're not from the U.S, so I'll give you the benefit of the doubt(all of the links I posted link to actual sources, anyway).

1. Women are discriminated against in the workplace in the United States.

2. Minorities are discriminated against in the workplace in the United States.

3. Older Americans (unnecessary, as the evidence is already provided) are discriminated against in the workplace in the United States.

4. Foreigners are discriminated against in the workplace in the United States.

reply


What I believe or not is completely irrelevant - that's an attempt on your behalf of re-framing what I said, and I reject it.

If you want a serious informed discussion on these issues, find some reasonably impartial and factual sources with real figures, not op-ed pieces from your favourite partisan publications. If you don't have time to provide sources, then I'd suggest not talking about the topic since you're ill-equipped to discuss it.

reply


I put obvious clues in my resume that I'm old, beyond number of jobs and dates. If you care about my age, I don't want you to waste my time; I really don't care about your time, but that does save your time too.

reply


If discrimination exists doesn't that imply someone can arb the situation by, in this case, hiring all the smart older workers for more than what others are paying and still get a good deal?

reply


Did anyone notice that they specifically ask for a lower GPA?

Go for 2.8-3.1 GPA w/ lots of activities.

Avoid 4.0 with no other activities.

Now If they had just said go for activities, I would understand, but they actually asked for a lower GPA too.

reply


As an aside, I always make sure my resume makes me appear to be someone in early thirties. I combine the experience under a few recent jobs, and never put when I graduated college.

reply


Gee I just got divorced and was looking at spousal support - the court said that at my age I was only a minimum wage person. Good for me but shows that the bias is legally recognized.

(That's after 30 years in the IT industry)...

reply


Again? I'm annoyed of this topic. If you kept improving yourself along the way, I'm confident you will find a good company that value your knowledge.

reply


This article is about age discrimination happening at the initial levels of the job application process, before you're evaluated on your merits. The study the article mentions is about identical resumes with different ages. The lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds is about guidelines given to recruiters. In both these cases, it doesn't really matter how good you are if you're trying to get a job through the standard process.

reply


Having years of work experience doesn't count as improvement? Because it does in almost every other industry out there.

reply


you're a young white male? of course you won't understand, "keep improving yourself" what an elitist thing to say from the IT bubble.. most profession plateau, it doesn't matter if you have 10 or 20 years of experience, even in IT it doesn't.

reply


I've conducted a lot of job interviews and debriefs at "IT bubble" startups and have not seen anything resembling race/gender bias. Where is this bias happening?

reply


Just recently I saw a reddit thread about a black web developer women being paid much less than her coworkers, she overhead her boss talking on the phone about hiring another guy because they have a lot of work, talking about how he affords it, because he pays her so little and he can get away with it, because "what she's going do", "who is going to hire her" a black developer woman.

reply


There is a definitive bias from older people against startups.

Half of them stop the interview soon after we tell them there are on-call on some week ends.

The other half simple refuse the offer, something to do with the number allegedly.

reply


Did you read the article?

reply


Article talks about age bias. I'm responding to a SJW whining about someone being a "white male"

reply


Let me guess less then 35? Male?

reply


Let me guess: The same?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: