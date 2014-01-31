Pros of being older:
- More work experience (hopefully useful to whatever position applied for)
- More mature mental / emotional outlook
Cons:
- Possibly higher salary requirements because of the pros above.
- Higher relocation cost?
- Perceived feeling of being able to work less hours?
Overall I'm just not sure I understand the economic reasons for wanting to only hire young people. Especially when most jobs are only for a few year period (nobody is looking for life long employees anymore). Is this possibly some kind of part of the backlash against elitism, where we hate experienced people that might know what they're talking about?
reply
I have seen exceptions, one of the PMs on my current team must be in her 60s and she exhibits none of the characteristics above and is a really amazing, smart person. It's just that most of the older people I have personally met seem to have the traits I described above. This would give me a little pause when choosing between equal candidates for, say, an angular dev position where both candidates have equal experience in the stack, but the older one has the baggage(?) of having been a programmer since the 70s and knows COBOL or something. I would likely have an unconscious bias to hire the younger one.
The solution to the happy-hour problem is to have your happy hours during work, not after hours. Even I, who am young, healthy, no kids and loves beer, would get tired of having to go to xyz happy hour at 6p.m just to keep my edge.
The other thing: I bet that old guy is the first one in every morning. And probably brings his lunch every day. Also is not interested in an afternoon ping pong break. Translation: He or she probably actually works more, despite being "at work" less.
It's entirely possible to do your research and evaluate a framework, language, or tool without having to use it, just like I don't have to go out and shoot some smack to know that heroin is probably not for me. Being able to evaluate what your needs and wants for a tool are, without having to write a To Do list is a useful skill.
The most practical reason to look for younger workers is to find people willing to work below their market rate because they are bad at negotiation. A decade of 5-10% raises can usually keep them happy which is a huge net win as they end up even further behind what the market would pay them. The problem is they only ever learn your internal system and often become blind to it's issues.
What is wrong with this? There are cycles in our industry. Sure, it's not exactly the same each time around but the themes go back and forth.
There is a lot in, say, PL/I that should be in more recent languages but is not. Gee, guys, C was always supposed to be a toy language, to run on an 8KB DEC PDP-8 (IIRC), and C++ was originally just a Bell Labs pre-processor to C. In contrast, PL/I was a very carefully designed language. IIRC the Multics and Primos operating systems were written basically in PL/I.
Yes, D. Knuth's The Art of Computer Programming is old, but heap sort, the Gleason bound, and AVL trees are all in there and still relevant. Also that is one of the best places to learn the combinatorial and probabilistic math for finding big-O evaluations.
But, statistics in Python and R? Some people got started in such things by writing their own code, using the IBM Scientific Subroutine Library, using SPSS and SAS. So, who is better at digging into statistics via Python and R? Also some of the older guys actually took good courses in mathematical statistics and know about minimum variance, unbiased, maximum likelihood, statistical hypothesis tests and the Neyman-Pearson result, etc.
Cheap + naive + feeling they need to prove themselves.
It's all about costs and exploitation ;)
- Culture issues, like not wanting to go to off work events, and would rather spend time with family. I agree that these types of things should happen on work hours. This may be related to being exploited, but a lot of culture seems to reinforce the exploitation of the workers. Like work hard, be frugal, do more with less, and don't complain about sexual harassment.
- Employees being basically too smart. Both in terms of knowing when management might be leading them down a boondoggle (which seems like it would be a good thing, if the company cared, but a bad thing for an egotistical manager).
- Employees are harder to exploit. Well I think that's good for everyone. If your business model is all about exploiting your employees you've got bigger problems. I'm not going to make any mentions of car hailing services here. ;)
It does seem like a lot of the SV mentality under the hood is to exploit your employees though, as much as possible, and pay them as little as you can. It's only the competition that will take them somewhere else to be exploited for slightly more money.
Looking at this from a business case, having a smart person notify you when you're getting into the swamp sounds like a positive thing. Especially if they've been in the muck before. Throwing away weeks/months of work is pretty common, and a huge source of wasted resources.
Also, in my experience, younger employees are more prone to leaving after a couple of years, because they want to see what else is out there. Whereas older employees tend to stay longer (have already seen many different places).
That being said, people with kids do typically have stricter schedules (like picking up kids from daycare) than people without kids.
Interesting point on the staying longer. The amount of time you sink into training a person on your system / codebase / company etc you're not getting back. People generally only start to become productive after a couple of months anyway.
(Edited: you said it was a pro)
Many (most?) companies try and paper over business or management problems with engineers willing to work long hours for little gain, and that's usually only young males/H1Bs.
Every project starts without clearly defined deliverables and a lack of leadership, but hopefully they don't stay that way.
Of course, that's from an employee perspective :)
older people have more years experience, thus demand a higher salary.
Hiring manager A doesn't want subordinate employee B who knows more about the work of A than A does, or is better at office politics, meeting customers, managing people, etc. Or, manager A wants only subordinates
(secondary, submissive, subservient, subordinate, dedicated, devoted, obsequious, obedient, etc.!).
Manager A may be willing to hire experienced, capable people as outside consultants, e.g., lots of lawyers, physicians, licensed professional engineers, other experts get hired.
The norms of an old Henry Ford factory are still there: The manager knows more, and the subordinate is there to add routine muscle to the work of the manager.
That manager A acts this way is explained in the B-school, sociology, and public administration subject of Organizational Behavior and, in particular, well named, goal subordination. That is, manager A is looking out for the career of manager A, not to see how much smarts he can bring into the larger company.
Of course, a CEO owner might be different: He doesn't have to worry about a subordinate replacing him. But, sure, if the CEO reports to a BoD, then there is a worry that the board will kick out the CEO and promote one of the CEO's subordinates.
Ah, sure, but a CEO owner might worry about a very capable subordinate leaving and competing with him (the CEO)!
Also an older worker might be more likely to file a law suit on discrimination of some kind.
Sure, the flip side of this slippery coin can be an opportunity for an older, more capable worker -- start their own business and beat the company that is still stuck with lots of goal subordination.
Back to it!
In every job that I've had, I've known more than my manager. This isn't particularly surprising because their job is to manage rather than know the things that I know.
1. Women [1]
2. Older Americans [2]
3. Minorities [3]
4. Foreigners [4]
What can be done about this? The answer is clear: anonymous screening, interviewing and hiring of candidates. All other solutions are subpar.
People will argue that there's value to be had in asking about things such as hobbies, and other irrelevant, superfluous information, but those who advocate this are probably not in one of the groups mentioned.
---
[1] http://www.vogue.com/article/female-discrimination-tech-indu...
[2] https://www.forbes.com/sites/lizryan/2014/01/31/the-ugly-tru...
[3] http://money.cnn.com/2015/11/25/news/economy/racial-discrimi...
[4] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alev-dudek/foreign-born-citize...
I think that's crazy. Talent seeking is a space where diversity makes a great deal of sense, as evinced by the fact that many very diverse companies do very well.
What are your arguments against anonymity, exactly?
For example:
> a purely anonymous system is going to end up with hiring tons of young white males-
A system that's non anonymous has already proven itself to hire a ton of young white males...
> surely fewer than a company that actively discriminates against other groups, but noticibly more than a company that is actively looking for diversity-
Citations needed.
> A company might specifically find value in "we don't just want the world's best engineers: we want a diverse set of backgrounds and viewpoints",
Discrimination isn't good, period. That means discriminating for or against white males. Also, you imply that the groups I mentioned couldn't succeed on their own merit.
Overall, you basically encourage discrimination. Got it.
You literally just kicked off a discussion by using four op-ed pieces as sources. You have no grounds to tell people their posts require some evidence.
Get some actual facts and figures and then make your point.
Also, in debate, you have neither the grounds to speak or be silent. Rules to free discussion exist because we want them to.
"In God We Trust; all others bring data"
The problem is that maintaining a meaningful evaluation process is difficult. So the exams tend to remove some forms of discrimination, especially against women, but reinforce others, and create other issues too. The process works overall.
In one place I'm familiar with, black and Latino minorities candidates successfully sued because although the candidates had good professional credentials and outcomes, the test disadvantaged them because their educations in grade/high school tended to suck and people in these categories did more poorly in questions regarding English grammar, analogies, etc. Foreign born people have a similar experience.
If you use these types of methods to hire people, you'll need to adopt government style hiring practices. If you need 3 people, hire 5, because you're likely to be forced to hire some duds. When duds are too bad and firing gets difficult, you promote the idiots, etc.
It seems most of the counter arguments basically say "you'll discriminate," unrealizing that occurs, either way.
You also create a system where people who are good at testing or manipulating systems will excel in. Personally, I've found in the .gov environments that the best technical people score in the 80-85 range. The people who do better on the exams tend to come from certain less technical backgrounds or job roles.
Taking human judgement out of the process just displaces accountability to some test or other assessment. IMO, the way to fix these things is to treat hiring like an incident. Do a post-mortem/debrief, document how decisions are made. Coach people hiring to be better at it.
If so, it doesn't solve the issues raised in this article.
I agree the implementation could be tricky, but in any case, it's better than what currently exists.
[1] http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic...
1. Women are discriminated against in the workplace in the United States.
2. Minorities are discriminated against in the workplace in the United States.
3. Older Americans (unnecessary, as the evidence is already provided) are discriminated against in the workplace in the United States.
4. Foreigners are discriminated against in the workplace in the United States.
If you want a serious informed discussion on these issues, find some reasonably impartial and factual sources with real figures, not op-ed pieces from your favourite partisan publications. If you don't have time to provide sources, then I'd suggest not talking about the topic since you're ill-equipped to discuss it.
Go for 2.8-3.1 GPA w/ lots of activities.
Avoid 4.0 with no other activities.
Now If they had just said go for activities, I would understand, but they actually asked for a lower GPA too.
(That's after 30 years in the IT industry)...
Half of them stop the interview soon after we tell them there are on-call on some week ends.
The other half simple refuse the offer, something to do with the number allegedly.
Pros of being older:
- More work experience (hopefully useful to whatever position applied for)
- More mature mental / emotional outlook
Cons: - Possibly higher salary requirements because of the pros above.
- Higher relocation cost?
- Perceived feeling of being able to work less hours?
Overall I'm just not sure I understand the economic reasons for wanting to only hire young people. Especially when most jobs are only for a few year period (nobody is looking for life long employees anymore). Is this possibly some kind of part of the backlash against elitism, where we hate experienced people that might know what they're talking about?
reply