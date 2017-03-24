Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Writing a Linux Debugger Part 2: Breakpoints (tartanllama.xyz)
Does anyone know of an easy way to interact with performance monitor counters in Linux? I've been reading stuff by Brendan Gregg about DTrace and the importance of PMCs, and it made it sound like Linux doesn't have the equivalent.

There are multiple tools, and that's all Brendan Gregg has been talking about for years. Read any non-ancient posts on his blog.

