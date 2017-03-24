Hacker News
Writing a Linux Debugger Part 2: Breakpoints
15 points
by
adamnemecek
1 hour ago
pebblexe
24 minutes ago
Does anyone know of an easy way to interact with performance monitor counters in Linux? I've been reading stuff by Brendan Gregg about DTrace and the importance of PMCs, and it made it sound like Linux doesn't have the equivalent.
reply
dima55
15 minutes ago
There are multiple tools, and that's all Brendan Gregg has been talking about for years. Read any non-ancient posts on his blog.
reply
