Feel free to checkout the website (jentu-networks.com), if you have any questions. I'll assume you have looked at the site by making comments. My cofounder had a bad experience with a group of hawks (before I came on) after he put Millions into Dev. Beautiful product. He was using the 300K VC not because he needed the money but so he could propel the company to the bigger money he needs. Jentu is very tech-heavy, and he's just recuperating after the hawk experience. I'm trying to get him onboard with YC (because he really needs the expertise to monetize), but he sees it as a route to VC land and literally thinks every VC is a hawk because of how horrible these people were to him. We need to be on a VC trek, because the technology takes substantial capital to build. We're about to iterate through product. I'm laser-focused on monetization, but the CEO thinks it'll take 6 months to monetize. I know from experience it'll take two weeks. It shouldn't be hard to adapt what he has for Enterprises/Businesses for Consumers, don't you think? Tap a button and boot into Jentu. I have the Consumer solution figured out, and it's a Single Field Input at the top of a Jentu image (that I'm borrowing from ContractIt - my startup that I'm hoping to merge with Jentu once we get into a flow here) for everything a person would want. I've already done the heavy-lifting with the Single Field Input. I could have this on the market in two weeks. Need advice: YC would be perfect, but can't even apply because the CEO is averse to VC money. I'm sure if someone called him and assured him that YC and the VCs associated with YC are NOT hawks, I could apply late. However, YC doesn't do that for anyone..