Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Google’s AI Explosion in One Chart
(
technologyreview.com
)
4 points
by
jkbyc
12 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Fricken
2 minutes ago
“It’s hard to hire people just for money,” says Konrad Kording, a computational neuroscientist at Northwestern University. “The top people care about advancing the world, and that means writing papers the world can use, and write code the world can use.”
This is the really cool thing about the AI community.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
This is the really cool thing about the AI community.
reply