Why Capitalism Creates Pointless Jobs – Evonomics (evonomics.com)
- In order to live, one needs money

- In order to obtain money, one needs to work (except for the lucky too few)

Thus work needs to exist to provide people with money, to the point of creating bullshit jobs if needs be. You can't remove jobs if it so directly means no more revenue for those people unless you introduce something like basic income.

So if I read the article well the gist is: instead of choosing lisuiure people chose to consume more and thus work more to afford more. And this then creates the need for administrative workers or as the article put it "paper-pushers" who are redundant and "pointless". It lists telemarketers as one example. I wonder if the author consulted people working as telemarketers in developing countries (not those involved in scams) if their jobs were pointless? Now I'm not the only one to gripe at the inefficiencies of mature businesses where management is often slow to act and mired in procedure but there is work to make things more efficient and perhaps the author could invest more time in thinking about that. Lastly, rational profit-seeking entrepreneurs will create positions for jobs like telemarketers where it makes sense. If there was not a supply of profit-seeking consumption-maximizing people there'd not be telemarketers for example. I'd rather work my 40 to 50 hours a week and set money aside and provide for my family than work 15 hours a week and have a tougher time. Also I like nice things. So...

Did you read the whole article? The author is decrying a society where people are forced to work 50 hot weeks so they remain docile(he claims this is in contrast to the 60s where people started to get free time and used it to protest).

Remember, according to Keynes we should we working 15 hour weeks by now(and if that's sustainable people would be paid a reasonable wage for a 15 hour week).

He then provides an example of a rock musician who was providing a measurable benefit to people's wellbeing, but is now working as a corporate lawyer(and aparrently generating nothing of value). The author's central question is basically asking why we live in a society where there's a finite number of artists, but an infinite number of lawyers(all kept busy for 50hrs/wk and paid well).

...but there is work to make things more efficient and perhaps the author could invest more time in thinking about that.

Not all in life is about efficient things. Anthropologists and philosophers are involved in something else.

