- In order to obtain money, one needs to work (except for the lucky too few)
Thus work needs to exist to provide people with money, to the point of creating bullshit jobs if needs be.
You can't remove jobs if it so directly means no more revenue for those people unless you introduce something like basic income.
Remember, according to Keynes we should we working 15 hour weeks by now(and if that's sustainable people would be paid a reasonable wage for a 15 hour week).
He then provides an example of a rock musician who was providing a measurable benefit to people's wellbeing, but is now working as a corporate lawyer(and aparrently generating nothing of value). The author's central question is basically asking why we live in a society where there's a finite number of artists, but an infinite number of lawyers(all kept busy for 50hrs/wk and paid well).
Not all in life is about efficient things. Anthropologists and philosophers are involved in something else.
