Ask HN: From PHP to C#?

Hi all, as long as I can think back I played around with electronics, computers and started "programming" back in the early days (19 years ago) with Turbo Pascal, ASM x86 & simple C. I was young and my code was whether modular nor clean but I had fun and my programs worked. Some years later after working with Borland Delphi on Windows 3.11, OpenGL & DirectX on Windows I stopped all that stuff and started to learn that fancy internet stuff: HTML, PHP, CSS, Javascript, Flash Action script und a lot of other legacy sh*t. As time went by I had the chance to study what I always liked (and had to learn what I didnt like... Java ;)) and after that I started working in an e-commerce company - but I'm not satisfied as work is boring and always the same, the other developers had to leave the company and it's just a matter of time when the management drives against the wall... On the other hand webdev-jobs are very rare where I live and I don't want to move away... Because of that I checked the local market and recognized that almost each company here is looking for "industry developers" (C, C#, PLC, ...). Today (six years later) I'm standing here as a full stack developer asking if it was the wrong decision to leave the "real" world for that kind of internet stuff? How would you switch back to the "industry languages" (C/++/#) and which language would you learn to have the fastest learning curve? Coming from mainly PHP would you prefer to learn C# because of similar syntax or would you directly stick to C(++)? Thanks in advance!