Programming Languages Influence Network (exploringdata.github.io)
18 points by coder007 5 hours ago





These sorts of charts always fall short because they never explain how they were influenced. If you're not in the know already, this provides little information to you. Prolog influenced Clojure, but how? If I didn't already know about core.logic, I'd be scratching my head about why. And even then, it took me a good minute to rack my brain to think of some possible way they were connected because it's not obvious.

FYI: "The data on programming languages, their influence relations and the programming paradigms they are classified into comes from the Freebase Programming Language collection, which is largely based on information from Wikipedia. Freebase data is not necessarily correct or complete."

I was expecting this to be a connection between what languages i work / research in and how healthy my professional network is

