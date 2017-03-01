What's more, when tech people like Zuckerberg and Thiel start trying to get involved in politics, they're crucified in the media by writers just like the author of this article, depicted as arrogant, inhuman idiots, who shouldn't dare to step outside the technology ghetto.
Articles like this having nothing to do with the issues they're supposedly championing, as the author's complete lack of insight into said issues demonstrates. Rather, they're part of a campaign by entrenched elites to resist the shift in power away from members of old industries to newer ones.
Executives from the oil, finance, legal, etc. industries have long enjoyed privileged access to power, and a smooth route from the private sector into politics. Now technology execs are starting to do the same thing, and the establishment is fighting back. This kind of astroturfing is an attempt to reassert the traditional dominance of STEM by non-STEM interests: E.g. "These people and companies should work on what we [non-STEM observers] think they should work on, because we understand the world better, and we know better than them what is needed. And we'll do whatever it takes to turn wider society against them if they don't obey us."
This article carries the hidden assumption that technology alone can solve inequality and social problems, but they might as well put the blame on Hollywood or some other single professional group.
If you found yourself nodding your head at the article then, please, I urge you to please take a bit to read Bostrom's The Fable of the Dragon-Tyrant with an open mind: http://www.nickbostrom.com/fable/dragon.html
"palliative care—making people in extreme pain or at the end of their life more comfortable—would much more meaningfully address the problem of death."
How does this get past the editor?
Basical it blames SV for what the world could have achieved 40 years ago, if it had the will SV does.
You don't catch someone in the throes of death.
