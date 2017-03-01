Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Silicon Valley Would Rather Cure Death Than Make Life Worth Living (wired.com)
18 points by kornish 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Last time I checked, science and technology had already solved problems like clean water, sanitation and medicine. In fact, they were solved decades ago. The failure of political and social institutions to consistently implement and maintain these solutions isn't the fault of the the inventors.

What's more, when tech people like Zuckerberg and Thiel start trying to get involved in politics, they're crucified in the media by writers just like the author of this article, depicted as arrogant, inhuman idiots, who shouldn't dare to step outside the technology ghetto.

Articles like this having nothing to do with the issues they're supposedly championing, as the author's complete lack of insight into said issues demonstrates. Rather, they're part of a campaign by entrenched elites to resist the shift in power away from members of old industries to newer ones.

Executives from the oil, finance, legal, etc. industries have long enjoyed privileged access to power, and a smooth route from the private sector into politics. Now technology execs are starting to do the same thing, and the establishment is fighting back. This kind of astroturfing is an attempt to reassert the traditional dominance of STEM by non-STEM interests: E.g. "These people and companies should work on what we [non-STEM observers] think they should work on, because we understand the world better, and we know better than them what is needed. And we'll do whatever it takes to turn wider society against them if they don't obey us."

reply


Political and social problems are harder for engineers and scientists to solve than technological and scientific problems. Though they get to lobby politicians using their financial resources, they don't get to directly make laws and policies -- they are not given the power by the people to do so.

This article carries the hidden assumption that technology alone can solve inequality and social problems, but they might as well put the blame on Hollywood or some other single professional group.

reply


I look forward in this thread to see people justify complaining about other people's efforts to prevent-- ultimately-- what may be trillions of needless deaths, because they'd rather these people spend their time elsewhere because every other problem than _dying_ isn't yet cured.

If you found yourself nodding your head at the article then, please, I urge you to please take a bit to read Bostrom's The Fable of the Dragon-Tyrant with an open mind: http://www.nickbostrom.com/fable/dragon.html

reply


Wired really publish some shit sometimes.

"palliative care—making people in extreme pain or at the end of their life more comfortable—would much more meaningfully address the problem of death."

How does this get past the editor?

Basical it blames SV for what the world could have achieved 40 years ago, if it had the will SV does.

reply


Couldnt agree more. The middle class if the united states is eroding away and it finally has manifested itself in the election of donald trump -- this country is in its final death throws before descending into third world levels of inequality. And yet all anyone in silicon valley wants to do is make the next chat service. Snapchat is fucking incinsequential and stupid. Tbose people in silicon valley drive past dozens of homeless on their way to work and they dont care.

reply


> death throws

You don't catch someone in the throes of death.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: