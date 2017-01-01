Hacker News
The end of smartphone innovation
10 points
by
allenleein
2 hours ago
sandGorgon
20 minutes ago
one word - fuchsia.
https://fuchsia.googlesource.com/
emsy
6 minutes ago
Knowing Google, Fuchsia was probably started as a mean to kill yet another product.
