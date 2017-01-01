Ask HN: Is it economically possible to clone Google Search on the public cloud?

By this I mean, is it possible to build an economically independent ( revenues outweigh costs ) clone of Google Search, replicating basic functionality with a clone of PageRank and keyword indexing for relevance, a clone of AdWords for revenue , atop a public cloud like GCP or AWS ( or some other also public cloud option )? For this question to focus on the economic feasibility alone, assume that such a clone: 1) could achieve some semblance of providing relevant search results without infringing any proprietary tech, and 2) either would have sufficient adoption that keywords would be in demand and generate revenue ( but don't assume there's necessarily enough to cover costs, since that is the point we're trying to answer ), or that there would be some other way of funding ( subscription, PaYG ), that would generate revenue, and 3) that there would be enough of a market for this ( just assume that, even tho it seems unlikely that a less-amazing clone would have any market against a monopoly search provider ).