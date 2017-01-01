|
|Ask HN: Is it economically possible to clone Google Search on the public cloud?
|By this I mean, is it possible to build an economically independent ( revenues outweigh costs ) clone of Google Search, replicating basic functionality with a clone of PageRank and keyword indexing for relevance, a clone of AdWords for revenue , atop a public cloud like GCP or AWS ( or some other also public cloud option )?
For this question to focus on the economic feasibility alone, assume that such a clone: 1) could achieve some semblance of providing relevant search results without infringing any proprietary tech, and 2) either would have sufficient adoption that keywords would be in demand and generate revenue ( but don't assume there's necessarily enough to cover costs, since that is the point we're trying to answer ), or that there would be some other way of funding ( subscription, PaYG ), that would generate revenue, and 3) that there would be enough of a market for this ( just assume that, even tho it seems unlikely that a less-amazing clone would have any market against a monopoly search provider ).
But I realize the reality may not be so simple. Hopefully I've constrained this enough with assumptions that the question is answerable and clear. And I don't know enough about the economics or infrastructure, or usage, to be able to even begin to calculate this reasonably myself, nor to have a feel for it. My feeling is "it would be close." which could be totally off the mark.
I guess my intention from asking this question is to expand my intuition for the "lay of the land" of cloud computing economics in 2017, so that I can better judge the type of and feasibility of businesses based on this model.
Finally, I'm not sure if this is the best place to ask and apologize if I've annoyed anyone here by asking such a ( possibly construed as ) bold question. It's not a super important question, it just popped into my head. I checked out reddit but didn't see any cloud forums that were active. And this place is probably better than asking on SE, because the answers, even if a bit irate or confrontational sometimes, are probably more diverse and have a chance of being more informed and in depth, in my experience.
