Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Is there any particular reason to go for SSL EV Certificate?
2 points by anilshanbhag 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
After the latest Symantec incident, I was left wondering if there is any real benefit getting one of their fancy certificates. Their Extended Validation certificates cost ~ $1000.

I looked around and most consumer sites, even ones that accept payment like Amazon don't. However most banking firms and payment processing firms like Stripe and Paypal do. If someone could shed light on the added real benefit, that would be great.






EV means the visitor gets assurance about the organisation they're connected to, rather than the domain they're connected to.

I suggest you look at https://certsimple.com - 1/4 the price you mentioned.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: