Ask HN: Help Me Identify the Name of This Stock Betting Platform Startup

Could anyone help me find the name for this startup? I bumped into them online and now cannot find them to save my life. I seemed to remember they were part of one of the recent 500 startup batches, but upon checking their portfolio I did not find them. They offer a platform on which two users are matched to bet on the price direction of any given stock. For example, two users with opposite views of Tesla are matched. User A bets 10$ Tesla stock will go up within a week's time, user B bets 10$ the stock will go down by then. After a week, user B wins the bet and collects the 10$ from user A (minus a fee for the platform). Any help would be greatly appreciated!