Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mnuchin: Losing human jobs to AI “not even on our radar screen” (axios.com)
3 points by ziszis 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





"it's not even on our radar screen.... 50-100 more years" If he really believes this there is a huge disconnect between the belief system of Wall Street and Silicon Valley.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: