Mnuchin: Losing human jobs to AI “not even on our radar screen”
3 points
by
ziszis
54 minutes ago
1 comment
ziszis
18 minutes ago
"it's not even on our radar screen.... 50-100 more years" If he really believes this there is a huge disconnect between the belief system of Wall Street and Silicon Valley.
