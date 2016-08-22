Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This city saw 26 opioid overdoses in less than four hours (statnews.com)
3 points by iamjeff 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Meanwhile yearly marijuana overdoses stay at a constant zero every year, while enforcement of marijuana prohibition kills untold numbers of convincingly innocent people.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: