Thunderbolting your video card
(
codinghorror.com
)
17 points
by
plg
1 hour ago
|
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
archagon
39 minutes ago
If anyone is interested in eGPU for TB2, I recently wrote an article on my hassle- and hack-free Macbook build. Not nearly as powerful as this one, but still 4x as fast as my integrated 750M!
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13303912
