Ask HN: How can you frequently post to HN and also be a very successful person?

I've recently been digging into some of the reasons for my procrastination and inability to consistently do "deep work". My participation in HN conversations intuitively feels like a distraction that's holding me back, but that can't be the whole story. After all, there are plenty of members of this community who engage very frequently, yet are also at the top of their respective fields in the "real world" — e.g. tptacek, patio11, Animats, and grellas. So, how does one both stay engaged in this community and prevent it from distracting and derailing your real work?