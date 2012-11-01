Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nginx v1.11.12 Released (nginx.org)
1 point by nikolay 5 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Changes with nginx 1.11.12 (24 Mar 2017)

    *) Bugfix: nginx might hog CPU; the bug had appeared in 1.11.11.
Changes with nginx 1.11.11 (21 Mar 2017)

    *) Feature: the "worker_shutdown_timeout" directive.

    *) Feature: vim syntax highlighting scripts improvements.
       Thanks to Wei-Ko Kao.

    *) Bugfix: a segmentation fault might occur in a worker process if the
       $limit_rate variable was set to an empty string.

    *) Bugfix: the "proxy_cache_background_update",
       "fastcgi_cache_background_update", "scgi_cache_background_update",
       and "uwsgi_cache_background_update" directives might work incorrectly
       if the "if" directive was used.

    *) Bugfix: a segmentation fault might occur in a worker process if
       number of large_client_header_buffers in a virtual server was
       different from the one in the default server.

    *) Bugfix: in the mail proxy server.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: