Rishi Lakhani's robots.txt
(
fastfwd.com
)
8 points
by
bryanrasmussen
22 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
nodesocket
3 minutes ago
My take is 90% of the so-called SEO experts are full scheiße with 10% actually having professional domain experience. Holds true for technology/software marketers. Lot's of phonies flocking to the bay area to capitalize on higher wages with a few real professionals.
drenvuk
10 minutes ago
I can honestly only say, good. Gaming the search system should be difficult so long as the results we get are better.
