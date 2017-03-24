The Windows 10 License Terms (Last updated July 2015 ) => https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Useterms/Retail/Windows/10/U...
..explicitly states the following agreement. So do these lawsuits have any merit?
> 10. Binding Arbitration and Class Action Waiver if You Live in (or if a Business Your Principal Place of Business is in) the United States.
> We hope we never have a dispute, but if we do, you and we agree to try for 60 days to resolve it informally. If we can’t, you and we agree to binding individual arbitration before the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) under the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), and not to sue in court in front of a judge or jury.
If the claim is true, then the previous version's terms would govern the situation. I haven't looked, but it's possible that auto-OS upgrades are somehow covered in the windows version she was using before windows 10
