And so we went from what could have been the biggest laughingstock at demo day, to the team who showed up with five billion in LOIs, a record that probably won’t be broken soon.
reply
But to put that in context, the major airframers and engine manufacturers also have a lot of talented aerospace engineers very keen to make their mark with more radical innovations, well-publicised "concept planes" with funky designs like open rotors and even those skunkworks projects likely have a bigger budget than aerospace startups
And so we went from what could have been the biggest laughingstock at demo day, to the team who showed up with five billion in LOIs, a record that probably won’t be broken soon.
reply