Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Founder Stories: Blake Scholl of Boom (YC W16) (ycombinator.com)
24 points by craigcannon 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This part was inspiring:

And so we went from what could have been the biggest laughingstock at demo day, to the team who showed up with five billion in LOIs, a record that probably won’t be broken soon.

reply


The comment about Boeing overshooting on the 787 surprised me. Here's an article with the original quote and more background: http://old.seattletimes.com/html/businesstechnology/20236688...

reply


There's two reasons why commercial airliners are conservative with their projections: the first being that "moonshots" like the 787 embarrass them with programme delays and compulsory groundings due to unanticipated faults costing their clients a lot of money, and the second being that more ambitious projects might threaten to render the aircraft they expect to deliver to their existing loyal customers over the next five years prematurely obsolete. (airframe/engine update cycles and percentage efficiency improvements are pretty predictable, and embedded in a lot of financial models that involve big Boeing/Airbus customers borrowing a lot of money)

But to put that in context, the major airframers and engine manufacturers also have a lot of talented aerospace engineers very keen to make their mark with more radical innovations, well-publicised "concept planes" with funky designs like open rotors and even those skunkworks projects likely have a bigger budget than aerospace startups

reply


I was hoping for more talk about how great a foundation Mr. Fritz's programming class at Sycamore was.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: