Pythagorean Theorem proof in a 2100 year old Chinese book (fermatslibrary.com)
28 points by balele 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





Wouldn't something from that period be written with seal script? That script looks like modern Han characters with an archaic font - it's completely readable.

Someone commented on the site that it's a 17th century reproduction.

Also while those are Han, the language is sophisticated to regular Chinese readers. I can't even make sense of the words (individually yes) as a native Chinese speaker.

A far as paper writing, I found [1] which said roughly 100 A.D. some paper production began.

[1]: http://www.chinaheritagequarterly.org/tien-hsia.php?searchte...

Any ideas of it's authentic? China is hyper nationalist so I'm initially skeptical. Might be as fictitous as their GDP figures or sovereignty over Taiwan.

I've seen this sentiment a couple times. Does China have a history of fabricating scientific discoveries?

(I hesitate to ask that, but hopefully we can keep the discussion substantive and interesting.)


2100 years is still younger than Pythagoras's proof, so I don't see an obvious motivation for fabricating it.

> sovereignty over Taiwan

This is the claim that China and Taiwan should reunite since the PRC drove the Nationalist Party out of mainland China. It isn't fictitious, it's merely a political wish to merge the two from the PRC side. Similarly, some Nationalists in Taiwan are happy to take back mainland China, as much as the country is divided on whether Taiwan should remain as it is, or should declare its full independence.

I worry that China is outcompeting us.

