Google Docs on Firefox now also works offline (cnet.com)
24 points by poiuz 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Am I the only one who has never had Google Docs offline never work on any device or on any browser? Every time I've ever needed it, I get the "No Internet connection" error.

On Chrome with the preinstalled Google Apps it works for me

If I'm reading the article right, Google Docs will support offline editing in Firefox but does not today, as the HN headline suggests, support it.

Service workers 4 life

