Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Google Docs on Firefox now also works offline
(
cnet.com
)
26 points
by
poiuz
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
rocky1138
29 minutes ago
Am I the only one who has never had Google Docs offline never work on any device or on any browser? Every time I've ever needed it, I get the "No Internet connection" error.
reply
poiuz
23 minutes ago
On Chrome with the preinstalled Google Apps it works for me
reply
asadotzler
20 minutes ago
If I'm reading the article right, Google Docs
will
support offline editing in Firefox but does not today, as the HN headline suggests, support it.
reply
chrishowlin
11 minutes ago
Service workers 4 life
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply