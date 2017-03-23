Hacker News
'Clearance sale' shows Apple's iPad is over. It's done
theregister.co.uk
2 points
by
Cbasedlifeform
18 minutes ago
1 comment
al2o3cr
0 minutes ago
Car manufacturer releases updated model with more seats that goes twice as fast as the last one and costs less; automotive press scream "CARS ARE TOTES DONE GUIZE"
