reply
It actually irks me a bit about Chrome/Firefox. I understand they want to kill these addons. But I still unfortunately am forced to use sites that require Java and/or Flash. I'm just grateful MS still has the older version of IE available in Win10 so I can get these important things done.
That said, Java applets are effectively dead, so government services now require installing and running separate program which listens at localhost for connections from browser. Honestly, it doesn't look like a big win for me, more like a big loose, from a security point. But here we go.
In a past life, I had to keep two different browser installs, each with a different JVM version in obsolete browsers, aside from my "real" browser to deal with crap like that.
reply