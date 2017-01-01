Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FedEx will give you $5 to reinstall Flash (theverge.com)
previously:https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13949044

Just from 4 hours ago.

Why would FedEx require users to enable Flash as "run always?" Is there really not a better solution available to simply whitelist their site or be given a pop-up in Chrome asking to enable it temporarily?

Who knows, but my best guess is that it was the easiest set of instructions to give. The more complicated you get, the less likely anyone is to actually do it.

It actually irks me a bit about Chrome/Firefox. I understand they want to kill these addons. But I still unfortunately am forced to use sites that require Java and/or Flash. I'm just grateful MS still has the older version of IE available in Win10 so I can get these important things done.

I get Flash, but Java, you use sites that have Java Applets on them? I can't even imagine which ones are actually left.

One example: website which uses USB crypto tokens for digital signatures. In Kazakhstan (and, I guess, many other countries) every citizen can get digital certificate, signed by government CA and use it to sign electronic documents. It's used for many government internet services, for example. But there's no API even in modern browsers, to work with USB devices, so Java applet is one way to do it.

That said, Java applets are effectively dead, so government services now require installing and running separate program which listens at localhost for connections from browser. Honestly, it doesn't look like a big win for me, more like a big loose, from a security point. But here we go.

Don't know about the original poster, but there are still a ton of crappy managed switches/APs/other embedded devices that use Java applets for configuration in operation.

In a past life, I had to keep two different browser installs, each with a different JVM version in obsolete browsers, aside from my "real" browser to deal with crap like that.

There is the older stuff on http://dan-ball.jp/en/ but most of everything there has been ported over to javascript

Those are probably ancient corporate tools, either made in-house or by some 3rd party that won't update to newer technology without enough of a monetary incentive.

I guess digital signature, mostly. Signing documents without your private key leaving the computer. It's not something you can do easily cross-browser.

Ubiquiti uses Java I think.

Lots of government websites in Spain, for instance.

If FedEx relies on opening a .swf file directly in a new window, you need to select Run Always, because Google apparently doesn't give a shit about doing things right and made it so no amount of whitelisting will allow it to run .swf files directly (instead it just downloads the .swf).

