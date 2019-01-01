Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
World's First Deep-Sea Mining Venture Set to Launch in 2019 (seeker.com)
8 comments





That article got dark, fast.

"The robots will lumber across the ocean floor on mammoth treads, grinding and chewing the encrusted seabed, sending plumes of sediment into the surrounding waters and killing marine life that gets in their way."

I have two responses​ to news like this, first my child self thinking how cool it is to have giant deep sea robots, and then the more cynical adult me realizing we're in a mad extinction event with multiple paths to our own destruction and oil, mining, animal ag, and governments generally not doing anything, or actively resisting change while chasing the next gold mine. It's depressing.

I remember an '80s-era middle school science textbook touting seabed manganese nodules as the future of mining, driving mass underwater settlement.

> manganese nodules

Hah! Except that was a CIA cover story used when they tried to recover a sunken Russian sub: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GSF_Explorer

What the article neglects to mention is that there are sea mining operations which have been operating for decades now (for the most vivid example see diamonds in Namibia). What sets this apart is the depth at which they're mining and the type of mining (grinding as opposed to, effectively, sieving)

Glomar Explorer

> The smallest of the robots weighs 200 tons.

How will they do work on these robots, or bring them home, if they break? I just saw a zany Mark Wahlberg movie about how hard it was to do underwater repairs... they should give it a watch.

Float them to the surface, likely. There's already something similar set up to float the collected materials up to the surface.

