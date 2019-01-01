"The robots will lumber across the ocean floor on mammoth treads, grinding and chewing the encrusted seabed, sending plumes of sediment into the surrounding waters and killing marine life that gets in their way."
Hah! Except that was a CIA cover story used when they tried to recover a sunken Russian sub: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GSF_Explorer
How will they do work on these robots, or bring them home, if they break? I just saw a zany Mark Wahlberg movie about how hard it was to do underwater repairs... they should give it a watch.
