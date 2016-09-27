Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gryadka is not Paxos, so it's probably wrong (tschottdorf.github.io)
62 points by arjunnarayan 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





This is a very good analysis.

I think it makes a slightly stronger argument about MultiPaxos than it needs to. There are other correct ways to use single-decree Paxos, as long as you recognize it's limitations. The true limitation is "use every register once", and a log is the gold standard way to do that. Another correct pattern could be a set-only K/V store, or a store for monotonic finite state machine states (at the cost of O(N) rounds for every contender). One real-world example is 2PC coordination, where the state machine is very simple, and can be modeled as an ordered pair of three registers.

While we're here, it's also not true that all correct consensus protocols are Paxos. For example, Viewstamped Replication is correct, but a different algorithm (see https://arxiv.org/pdf/1309.5671v3.pdf). There's a number of correct algorithms, and they all smell an awful lot like Paxos, but aren't all exactly Paxos. That's the hard part: nearly all Paxos-like algorithms are broken, but not all.

Also from the "variants of Paxos" department is Flexible Paxos (https://blog.acolyer.org/2016/09/27/flexible-paxos-quorum-in...) which changes the rules about how to select a quorum.

EPaxos (essentially leaderless Paxos) is interesting as well, but I'm not sure how much deployment it's seen: https://github.com/efficient/epaxos

The repo includes a TLA+ model too, which will hopefully become a trend in newly proposed distributed systems in the future!

Cassandra looked into implementing it, and reached a prototype implementation with ~60% better performance, but it looks like the contributor didn't continue driving it: https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/CASSANDRA-6246

"every consensus protocol out there or every fully distributed consensus protocol is either Paxos or Paxos with cruft or broken" - Mike Burrows

"If it’s not Paxos, it’s probably wrong."

Is Bitcoin Paxos?

It's not a (provable, guaranteed) CP system. Bitcoin attempts to provide a global consensus across a large number of actors, but its attempt is based on proof of work, specifically that it's probably difficult to compute hashes with a certain property (leading zeros, last I checked). It in no way guarantees consistency in the face of partitions.

Consider the simplest case: 1/2 of bitcoin users/miners are temporarily split off from the other half, for say a week (all atlantic/pacific fibers are broken at once, all satellites fall out of the sky, other huge catastrophes occur all simultaneously). Each half would append their own blocks to the blockchain happily, and depending on the chain lengths added, once the partition went away there would be no good way to reconcile. Thus: not consistent in the face of partitions.

Everybody upvoting this without any discussion.

I suppose "It's not Paxos, so it's probably wrong" is beyond discussion (not that I disagree, of course).

