AMA with YC Partner Aaron Harris on Applying to YC – S17 Deadline Is Tonight

Did I dream it? Is that still the case that if people like my HN posts, I may get special attention to my application?
Is there a rating system? A binary yes/no that needs to be seconded by enough reviewers?
People have a tendency to overestimate ideas. They are remarkable easy to come up with. I have been in brainstorming session, where we would come up with at least 10-12 really good ideas within an hour. Usually it is execution that matters at the end, as you don't know what it works or what it doesn't.
Tested ideas that move the needle a lot on the other hand are valuable: Eg. We tried to get sign ups doing X, but we failed, but then when we did Y and Z and added these two features we saw a huge increase in signups and retention. -- That's direct learnings from the field, and it is both expensive and somewhat valuable.
But what's questionable is whether YC acts in favour of the new applicants that share their insights blindly, or whether they are more prone to protect their investment in the already funded startup (by providing them with details/intel).
I don't disagree but if we accept that ideas are worthless, why is there so much emphasis on them during the application process? Wouldn't it be easier then to just focus on execution/traction if that were all that matters?
(Of course there's the paradox that the more traction you have, the less you need YC)
Is it the core values? Is it the networks, what would you say makes YC unique?
The "right stage" is more a question of how long you've been working than an absolute state. The more you can get done in a given amount of time, the better.
Time meaning calendar days or person hours? E.g. if you're comparing a two cofounder startup with a three cofounder startup, where they've each been working full time for a year, do you care more about absolute progress after a year or about progress normalized to the number of person hours?
Obviously after you invest the main metric that matters is progress per calendar day, since that's what affects your IRR. But if a startup hasn't taken external funding then there is a more interesting discussion to be had about the relative meaningfulness of each, how their importance might be shifting over time, etc.
Is a video interview a new thing? I thought it was just 1) Apply (with a pre-recorded video explaining your startup) 2) In-person at the YC office. Is there a step 1.5 now too?
While we think we can definitely grow upwards of 1 Billion which is what VC firms usually look up too. After 1 Billion is gonna depend a lot on being able to lower the cost of the product enough to increase volume
How hard is this rule? What if the company cannot reach that 10 Billions in Revenue in the future is that a weighted heavily on the application?
Does it look bad if we have 4 founders ?
