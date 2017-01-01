Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AMA with YC Partner Aaron Harris on Applying to YC – S17 Deadline Is Tonight
17 points by craigcannon 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 34 comments | favorite
YC applications for the Summer 2017 batch are due tonight. Here's the link to apply - http://www.ycombinator.com/apply/





Hi Aaron, I vaguely remember PG saying that while he was reviewing YC applications he would recognize applicants from their HN contributions. People he liked reading would get a boost.

Did I dream it? Is that still the case that if people like my HN posts, I may get special attention to my application?

This may not be something you can answer, but I'm curious as to the scoring methodology and how teams get invited to interviews (or not) behind the scenes.

Is there a rating system? A binary yes/no that needs to be seconded by enough reviewers?

If there's a competing startup funded already by YC, will you make sure that they won't get details of the application?

Similar to talking VC, there is no guarantee. But unless you have a truley secret sauce going on, ideas by themselves rarely matter.

People have a tendency to overestimate ideas. They are remarkable easy to come up with. I have been in brainstorming session, where we would come up with at least 10-12 really good ideas within an hour. Usually it is execution that matters at the end, as you don't know what it works or what it doesn't.

Tested ideas that move the needle a lot on the other hand are valuable: Eg. We tried to get sign ups doing X, but we failed, but then when we did Y and Z and added these two features we saw a huge increase in signups and retention. -- That's direct learnings from the field, and it is both expensive and somewhat valuable.

I agree with the premise that ideas themselves are worthless.

But what's questionable is whether YC acts in favour of the new applicants that share their insights blindly, or whether they are more prone to protect their investment in the already funded startup (by providing them with details/intel).

> I agree with the premise that ideas themselves are worthless.

I don't disagree but if we accept that ideas are worthless, why is there so much emphasis on them during the application process? Wouldn't it be easier then to just focus on execution/traction if that were all that matters?

(Of course there's the paradox that the more traction you have, the less you need YC)

Hi Aaron, what differentiates you guys from other accelerators? Like angelpad and techstars?

Is it the core values? Is it the networks, what would you say makes YC unique?

What's the best stage of startup for applying to YC - when you have a product in mind and still chalking out the plan, working on Product Market Fit (not building it yet)? when you have a working prototype? when you already have some traction? any of above?

This is a great question. We take companies at all different stages, from ideas through those who are already in market with customers.

The "right stage" is more a question of how long you've been working than an absolute state. The more you can get done in a given amount of time, the better.

> The more you can get done in a given amount of time, the better.

Time meaning calendar days or person hours? E.g. if you're comparing a two cofounder startup with a three cofounder startup, where they've each been working full time for a year, do you care more about absolute progress after a year or about progress normalized to the number of person hours?

Obviously after you invest the main metric that matters is progress per calendar day, since that's what affects your IRR. But if a startup hasn't taken external funding then there is a more interesting discussion to be had about the relative meaningfulness of each, how their importance might be shifting over time, etc.

Hey Aaron, If you've previous applied and got at least to a video interview. Can it work against you if you've slightly changed your answer to 'Describe your company...' and 'What will your company make'?

It won't work against you. Did you change what you do, or just how you describe it?

Just how it is described. Any suggestions on how to go further than a video interview the next time you apply? What do you all look for?

> If you've previous applied and got at least to a video interview.

Is a video interview a new thing? I thought it was just 1) Apply (with a pre-recorded video explaining your startup) 2) In-person at the YC office. Is there a step 1.5 now too?

https://www.reddit.com/r/startups/comments/58y7py/anyone_get...

I am feeling a little worried of our changes while applying to YC. I remember reading that YC looks for companies with can grow up to 10BN.

While we think we can definitely grow upwards of 1 Billion which is what VC firms usually look up too. After 1 Billion is gonna depend a lot on being able to lower the cost of the product enough to increase volume

How hard is this rule? What if the company cannot reach that 10 Billions in Revenue in the future is that a weighted heavily on the application?

Hi! I still remember how nervous I was submitting my YC application 6 years ago. Now that I get to read them, happy to answer any last minute questions you have. AMA!

What's the question you wished people would ask for?

Something that a lot of applications get wrong and kills their chances early on.

Hey Aaron, we applied last batch and got an in person interview! Do you have any advice on how to get back there? (we have better numbers and a better product)

Great to hear that you've made more progress! Just describe it clearly and talk about anything new you've learned.

Hi Aaron, please tell what docs are needed at the YC office (we're optimistic!) if there is no legal entity yet? In other words, how should I prove the thing is really ours? Is it actually bad that we aren't incorporated? We didn't hurry with this, because we are outside of the US and we know about the need to convert a legal entity into a US one.

It's fine that you aren't incorporated yet, and I'm glad you waited! Many applicants have not formed a legal entity when they apply. If you are accepted in the S17 batch, we will help you incorporate in the US.

Would emails from prospective enterprise customers be viewed favorably (in lieu of LOI)? We're working with these firms for concept testing - solution is in development.

Does 2017 YC have technical reviewers? Like PB or PG?

If you apply early, and then decide to rewrite everything, does anyone see the edits or has the decision been made?

If someone on the admissions team happened to look at your earlier application, sure, but that doesn't get considered. We just look at finished applications when making decisions.

How many seconds of reviewer attention does the average[1] application get before they move on to the next?

[1] confusing, not very good

Im working on a product for the real estate market in Argentina: does that work against me for the YC application?

On the applications is there any best practices to follow? How long should we keep our answers?

Thank you!

If you've applied early, will the (updated) application be checked again after the deadline, or are the chances that it's been looked at already and already evaluated?

Do YC reviewers watch the video first, or at the same time as the text app, or only watch the video if they like the text app?

I have no idea what the process is but in a previous application my video (AFAICT from YouTube Analytics) was never viewed.

Hi Aaron!

Does it look bad if we have 4 founders ?

Thank you, Channa

Nope. There's no good or bad when it comes to the number of founders so long as there's a reason for it.

