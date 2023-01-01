One immediate benefit would be better support for react. Yes it works but not always as seamlessly as Angular/TypeScript.
Here are a few quick things I've written with it so far:
https://goo.gl/zZy697 ("Flocking" behavior in a simple particle system)
https://goo.gl/1q2kmr (Draw tiling patterns on a canvas)
https://goo.gl/aio1rm (CSS-only card flip animation)
Also, really enjoying your "Flocking" script. Well done.
