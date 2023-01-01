Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Codewich – A live-updating TypeScript/CSS/HTML playground (codewich.com)
16 points by calebegg 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





I wish Facebook would drop FlowTypw at this point. It's been a nice contribution and spurred some competition. But there is no real vision for how it's going to add a lot of value above and beyond TS.

One immediate benefit would be better support for react. Yes it works but not always as seamlessly as Angular/TypeScript.

I've found that there's almost no "first class" support for TypeScript in similar apps like JSFiddle, Codepen, Plunker, etc. If they do support it, it's only the syntax, not the autocomplete and error highlighting (the cool parts!). So I decided to try making my own.

Here are a few quick things I've written with it so far: https://goo.gl/zZy697 ("Flocking" behavior in a simple particle system) https://goo.gl/1q2kmr (Draw tiling patterns on a canvas) https://goo.gl/aio1rm (CSS-only card flip animation)﻿

It was really fun to change some values in your Flocking script and see how the particles react.

This looks interesting. I've been wanting to mess about with TypeScript, but had only gone so far as scanning through the tutorials/intros. Nice to have a sandbox setup from the start.

Also, really enjoying your "Flocking" script. Well done.

I use TypeScript in my startup - it's great and provides a lot more code stability over raw JavaScript but as you build up your type definitions you will likely hit a "roof" where TS doesn't support the next feature you would logically want. There's also no reflection on interfaces (as they're a purely compile-time construct like C macros) which sucks if you want no-noise DI. But overall it's really awesome and getting better with every release.

Cool, is this using the Monaco editor from VSCode?

If you take a look at the Sources it looks like it does use Monaco.

I like the way you did intellisense, it's flawless.

I can't really take credit for that; it's pretty much provided out of the box with Monaco (the editor used in VS Code): https://github.com/Microsoft/monaco-editor

ha :) good to know!

