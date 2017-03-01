Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Talk Is Being Discontinued
Here's what I don't get about Google.

A few years ago, they were one of the only players in the IM game, alongside MSN, AOL IM, ICQ... have you heard about any of these lately? Of course not, they're all dead.

Talk was built on top of XMPP, an open protocol, which helped its popularity as third party clients could connect to it. Talk was also built in to gmail, and at the time that was revolutionary: A fast and lightweight chat app, right in your browser. In (one of?) the most popular mail service providers at the time!

Google has failed to capitalize on any of that. They completely ignored Talk. But then when Facebook did the same thing, oh suddenly they had to compete. So they rebuilt Talk on top of a new protocol. This time, it's proprietary. This time, it's much slower in the browser. Oh and you lose half your contacts if you upgrade to it. But at least now it works on phones?

So they tried building this new closed chat ecosystem for no good reason, and they used their Android market share to do that. People didn't like it, still used Whatsapp, still used FB Messenger, still used Viber, and the now hundreds of alternatives there are, all incompatible with one another because everybody's gotta reinvent the wheel.

You know, I can get behind that XMPP wasn't up to the task - I tried dealing with XMPP myself and it's a frustrating piece of work. But the way Google has treated IM is appalling. Really backwards. They built a good product, then completely ignored it, then built another in an attempt to reinvent it and become more locked down, butchered the old one and are now losing everything. Who's making these decisions exactly?

Matrix is probably our best bet when it comes to open chat protocols, but it's honestly not mainstream ready. In the mean time, I use Discord (https://discordapp.com/) for essentially all my communications. I have completely moved off Talk, Hangouts, Skype and even most of IRC (which has frankly fallen way too far behind more recent comms tech, even as an open protocol). It's proprietary, but at least it gives me text+voice (+ soon video) and doesn't suck - and there is no open choice I can make at this point that is approachable enough that I can convert people to it.

Not just failed. Google betrayed XMPP. You can blame Eric Schmidt for it. He gave some lame speech about how other instant messaging services aren't playing fair, so Google should also become a walled garden. And that was it. They made Hangouts and stopped caring about federated IM idea.

It's a wonder we can send e-mails between many servers. Imagine someone like Eric Schmidt driving it. We'd be stuck with incompatible AOL and Compuserve forever.

And about XMPP shortcomings - sure, it's not perfect. And if Google thought they can do better, why didn't they propose some IM-next as an open federated or P2P protocol? Because "don't be evil" is off the table I suppose.

People tried proposing to use Discord for me, but I'm really not interested in another walled garden closed protocol, without FOSS clients and servers.

... and end to end encryption would be a thing.

Open federated protocols with no obligation for providers to upgrade as the security landscape changes are a betrayal of user security and privacy of the highest order.

HTTPS is only becoming reasonable because Google can use its monopoly power and forced upgrade mechanism to bully website owners into adopting better practices. If we had a fragmented ecosystem of many open source browsers with user-consent upgrades and similar market share like the open web people wanted, certificate transparency would remain academic.

Personally, I consider the median advocate of open federated protocols to be more culpable for the wholesale violation of user privacy than the median NSA staffer.

No, closed ones are a betrayal. If someone doesn't upgrade, you can easily exclude them from communication and even build such logic in the protocol itself. It will pressure them to be up to date. I don't see an issue here.

...and people switched to slack.

Isn't Hangouts mainly some kind of video chat? I've never used it because I'm not interested in video chat ...

If ever there was a software example of killing the goose with the golden eggs.

Imagine if they thought like that about email?

Google Wave was supposed to replace email.

But actually they replaced email with gmail. Now you can't send email from your own server because it will be blacklisted on gmail by default and noone on gmail will receive these emails. So you have to use "cloud email providers". On Android they changed "Email" client to "Gmail" client.

I built my own mail server, and use it for every day communication. If you do everything correctly (mainly setting up DKIM and SPF), you get pretty much trusted by gmail automatically. You might have to make sure your IP address isn't already blacklisted, though I didn't have that problem.

Stop spreading FUD.

I've been running my own email server for a year without delivery issues to Gmail or Outlook/Office 365.

Just make sure your VPS IP is not blacklisted, and play the DKIM/etc game. You'll be fine.

It’s not that easy.

I’ve had proper DKIM, proper SPF, my IP wasn’t blacklisted anywhere.

But I still ended up in Spam.

So I had to send for about a year emails to friends every few days, replicating our discussions on WhatsApp etc (so they’d have organic content), and I’d ask them to mark them as "not spam".

Same here. My personal mail server is running for 4 years. Never had problems being blacklisted by gmail.


> Now you can't send email from your own server because it will be blacklisted on gmail by default

That's not correct. I tried sending e-mails using my own local SMTP server, and it comes to Gmail just fine. Not that it's a good idea in general.

Why do you say it's not a good idea?

Managing your own server is in general pretty hard (for sending or receiving). Unless you want to invest a lot of time in security and so on. It's simply way overwhelming. And if you don't invest in security, you are inviting trouble.

Sure. I've been running my own mail server for almost 20 years, but you seemed to imply that the bare act of sending email from a personal server to Gmail was a bad idea for some reason.


What do you think the end-game for Google's various extensions for e-mail are?

reply


> Imagine if they thought like that about email?

Exactly :) I updated my comment above.

Sadly Facebook also used to do XMPP which is annoying as well. Used to be you could login to either one from any XMPP client, this means Pidgin, which most people used to use for MSN Messenger, which I miss so much when I think of what has happened to Skype. Even though MSN Messenger had it's own weird flaws (like locking people out of their own accounts because people would force login attempts to force lock your account so you couldn't login anymore). Now Skype lets anyone grab your IP and pull it into a booter. The gaming community is full of skids.

I absolutely agree with you though, Discord is one product done right, runs everywhere, and everyone I ask to "join my discord" I can't even get rid of them once they're on it, and if I stop going on they nag at me. I secretly wish Discord had been based out of some open standard because it is well done.

fun fact, ICQ is doing just fine. They just stopped bothering staying in the English speaking game, it's now mostly a Russian thing. Doing quite well, still under active support and development.

Don't forget Allo in the mix, from Google, that could replace Hangouts! Take a product people use, and replace it with something people don't, then replace that with something that people also don't use.

> But at least now it works on phones?

This is actually really, really important to people.

I don't mean to diminish the importance of working on phones, however interoperability (at least as a third party) is also important and "not losing contacts" is pretty much at the top of the priority list.

Hangouts failed both.

Google had (no longer has, IMO) the clout to design and drive a solid, open source messaging protocol with a reference implementation, sitting in the inbox of hundreds of millions of users and on hundreds of millions of phones. Instead, they created a slow, mediocre, closed source product that didn't interact well with their own video/voice calling system and fractured their own userbase between Hangouts, Google Talk, Google Voice and now even Allo.

Very true! Although I think op meant it tongue in cheek. The joke being that the old version could just as well have run on phones, had they tailored the app for it, instead.

In fact, that's precisely what they did. The old talk app for android worked fine, even before they terminated federation.

Yes, if anything, some of us stopped using Hangouts not because it supported phones, but because it didn't support desktop machines.

(No, being forced to run chrome just to see chats in a crappy corner window isn't experience on par with iMessage / Telegram / Viber).

You are saying it like if XMPP never worked on phones.

It didn't work well.

But who cares?

Even if there were, hypothetically, no possible way to make XMPP work, and Google really needed a custom protocol, they could still have released public documentation for that protocol, and open source client and/or server code.

Indeed, that's sort of what they did in 2009 by creating Jingle, an XMPP extension for voice chat, and releasing libjingle. But no such luck for the new stuff.

I could understand giving up federation, maybe, since it creates a spam problem. Though for Google to throw up their hands on spam is a bit ironic, given that Hangouts sits inside Gmail, which has world-class spam filtering. But federation was never really necessary: most XMPP clients support multiple accounts, and it's not like there were a lot of huge XMPP services - only one, Google. You just add that as an account in addition to whatever smaller-scale/organizational XMPP servers you use. (You know, the thing people used to use before Slack.)

Similarly, most XMPP clients support multiple protocols, so for Hangouts to use a custom protocol is not the end of the world. Annoying, but if the benefits are clear enough… it's fine.

But no. Like with most messaging services these days, Hangouts' protocol isn't documented, and nobody has bothered to reverse engineer it. So you're stuck with the official clients. Maybe not the end of the world, since unlike the bad old days of Windows-only clients that left Linux users in the cold, today any desktop OS can use the web client. (And non-top-two mobile OSes don't have enough market share for people to care about their not being supported, and many of them can run Android apps.)

Not the end of the world, unless you want all your messaging services in one place - people used to see a lot of benefit in that, and there are a lot more services now.

Or you don't like the official design. Or you don't like bloated web clients. Or you prefer free software.

Sigh.

Another example is iMessage which is very popular amongst the Apple fans. And Snapchat essentially is another great mobile to mobile coms app people don't quite get yet, but it's more powerful and entertaining than "Hangouts"

Everything has consolidated, so it's all about walling off users to increase friction between the Google/Facebook/Microsoft/Apple universes.

This has got me thinking...

If the same GTalk was available on mobile, would I have installed WhatsApp?

reply


So, what you don't get is why using an open chat protocol didn't turn into market leadership? Or...

Google's failure to turn Talk into a market leader has absolutely nothing to do with Talk being built on top of an open source protocol.

At this point I have no idea which Google chat client is which. A few years ago I remember having Google Talk on my android phone. Then after some random update the application disappeared from my phone and was replaced with hangouts. Now is Google Talk the same as GChat? Was Hangouts anything more than just a new branding for Google Talk? I have no idea. And what's up with this Google Allo thing? Again, it seems like Google seriously dropped the ball with branding and communicating wtf was going on. Most of my messages has moved over to FB Messenger or Whatsapp/Wechat and Google only has itself to blame for that.

I'd say google has entered into a post modern era of chat. I don't think there's anything they could announce that would actually mean something to the generally public, there's too many overlapping brands with overlapping functionality.

All I know is that every now and again I notice a bunch of notifications of missed conversations in Gmail, sorry Inbox, or maybe it was in Gmail, and once again swear and tell people it's a bad idea to try to get ahold of me that way because odds are it will take ages before I see it.

I'll never trust a Google messaging app because of that mess, and frankly I'm getting increasingly frustrated with Gmail/Inbox too and will probably move off it soon.

I just had an image of myself posting the headline:

"Google discontinues Gmail and Search"

as a way to kickstart a conversation about our reliance on services, and whether we can blame companies for not subsidizing services we like and so on.

But then I realized it would just go sideways into a discussion about click bait and appropriate headlines, so I am posting it as a comment.

The Gmail part would go something like: Google discontinues Gmail and Google Inbox is the replacement! Then a year later, Google intros Mail from Google, a new webmail client that is like Inbox, but has more of the classic email interface UX that users expect. A year later, they announce Inbox is going away and everyone should move to Mail from Google, which they have rebranded "Gmail".

Notice how Inbox has a "Gmail" link? Even Google appears to still concede that Inbox is missing sufficient features that some people need to be able to get back to Gmail from time to type (tried getting Inbox to stop putting things in your spam folder? Yeah, it's lacking a "Not spam" button)

I am reminded of the scene with the Slurm Queen in Futurama talking about "reintroducing Slurm Classic", as a jab on Coke.

Realistically, if Google discontinued Gmail, people would move to other email providers. There's plenty of big ones.

BTW: Want to avoid being caught in that eventuality, but don't want to stop using Gmail? Buy yourself a personal domain name (for your last name or some such) on https://www.gandi.net/ and set up a redirect to your @gmail.com address. Your email is now john@smith instead of johnsmith@gmail. Congratulations, it looks a thousand times more professional, and you have it for life; if gmail dies, you can move providers without changing your email.

When Google Talk is discontinued, folks will gravitate to the next IM message like WhatsApp, Facebook messenger or even Twitter DM.

Gmail, well there are other client to use.

Search, umm, what can we do here? DuckGoGo?

I agree with you.

Do you think Google has a moral responsibility to provide us with tools and time to make the transition?

And, how good do the tools have to be? Just a text dump is okay, or should you be able to give it your credentials and it can do the transfer? And then who decides how many services it should make easy?

Are we being responsible now by not thinking about it?

It'll be around the same time as Amazon discontinues EC2

Yes, it won't happen.

But suppose, for whatever reason, they decided gmail was not economical and was not bringing in enough money.

Do you think they are obligated to keep it around because our lives are on there?

What is their obligation, morally, and what is just a "nice" thing to do?

"Collaborate on standards. Compete on quality"

Or something, I'm probably butchering the quote. There's a reason we can play CDs from any manufacturer in every manufacturer's player. Likewise SD cards, VHS videos, DVDs...

The importance of working with your competitors was well understood in the 1980's. Seem's it's a lesson we need to learn again: https://hbr.org/1989/01/collaborate-with-your-competitors-an...

I still use Gchat over Hangouts because it's nice seeing my contacts list sorted by who is online, as opposed being ordered by recency of last communication.

So many of my Gchat conversations have started because of the online status. I've hit up friends that I haven't talked to in over a year and had really great, synchronous, conversations because of it.

It sounds like that will continue to be possible — "Third-party XMPP clients will continue to work with Hangouts for 1-on-1 chats."

I remember there was a rather big outrage when Google first released Hangouts and it showed everyone as online all the time. Eventually, they made it so you only show-up as online if you've been in the window in the past 15 minutes. But they're still not ordering the contacts by online status. This is just one more of those "social" things that Google has never been able to grasp.

This blog post mentions following messenger technologies (Google has even more not mentioned here):

- Google Talk

- Hangouts Meet

- Hangouts Chat

- Android Messages (something new, never heard of it)

(And non-google messenger technologies: SMS, RCS).

How user is supposed to navigate all these? Given that all these things are inferior to even Facebook and is ICQ-grade.

Android messages is the (renamed) default SMS app for Android. It's actually fantastic, beautifully designed, responsive and lightweight.

Can anyone explain why if I switch to upgraded Hangouts I see only a few online contacts, but in the old Google Chat I see a bunch of people available and online? It's a serious regression and will cause me to stop using chat in gmail for the most part.

But they also mention that Hangouts API will stop working [1]. Which is kinda strange: if Hangouts is the new thing then why to shutdown the API?

I'm asking this more from a developer perspective: lets suppose one wants to integrate their app with google "chat / collaboration" systems (like one can integrate with Slack, Facebook, etc.). What to do?

I have feeling that Google executives are thinking something like this "lets just buy Slack and call the day".

What are you thoughts about this?

[1] http://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3002204/google-is-s...

XMPP federation with third-party services providers will no longer be supported starting June 26.

Fuck you, Google. Just fuck you...

reply


Seriously, Google owes me $50 for my obihai router I bought solely for free google integration. This is the problem with building anything on top of Gsuite -- they will screw you over at a random moment and deprecate whatever service you may have been relying on.

reply


reply


>owes me

>solely for free google integration

Dude, you get what you pay for

I think this relates to apps that utilise gtalk. Obihai is integrated with gVoice.

Is there something I'm missing?

I'm sorry, I'm not really into chat protocols, but what does XMPP federation mean?

For what I understand I will be able to login via Pidgin into my Gmail account, but not from a custom domain, am I right?

Either way, GTalk was such a clean, centered and small IM experiencie +10 years ago, Hangouts is just a mess.

Federation is where different service providers can communicate with each other, like how email works. Meaning, you could login to Gmail (whether gmail.com or custom domain) and send messages to users with accounts on non-Gmail IM providers (practically speaking this meant hobbyist, corporate, or university IM server deployments; Google was the only major consumer IM provider to adopt a federated protocol).

The shutdown is unfortunate news because the only way IM is going to be as open as email is if two major consumer providers step up and do it. We had 1 and just needed 1 more. Now we have 0.

Welcome to The Cloud, where you basically void all rights for long-term support of any product.

The GNU Manifesto[†] has never been more relevant.

[†] https://www.gnu.org/gnu/manifesto.en.html

I wish someone at Google would explain their overarching strategy and target. This piecemeal approach just reeks of no coherent plan.

I doubt they have any coherent strategy in the messaging space.

They don't appear to have much of a coherent strategy in the product space.

Throw shit on the wall and see what sticks? Isn't that what pretty much everyone is doing?

Once it sticks and everyone is using it, then shut it down


Apropos?

https://developers.google.com/talk/open_communications

Indeed! Much different leadership back then:

Service choice is something you have with email and, for the most part, with your regular phone service today. [...] Unfortunately, the same is not true with many popular IM and VOIP networks today. [...] The Google Talk network supports open interoperability with hundreds of other communications service providers through a process known as federation.

time to switch to matrix I guess

Google doesn't support the Matrix protocol either, unfortunately

Parent shouldn't be downvoted. Depression and/or rage are among the valid responses to this part of the news.

The writing on the wall for this has been up for a long time. Raging for something that has been so predictable is not reasonable, there has been plenty of time to plan for this contingency and act accordingly.

Calling this "rage" is probably overstating the situation a bit. Strong annoyance is probably closer to the truth. But you have to understand, I'm something of an ideologue when it comes to open standards, open source, etc. So this really sticks in my craw.

GTalk was an amazing simple-to-use application. Should I say it was simpler than Skype. I don't like hangouts at all.

simple, elegant, compact, cute emojis, and my preferred method of communication for more than a decade.

https://pbxinaflash.com/community/threads/r-i-p-google-voice...

"Looks like June 26 may be the final curtain call for Google Voice. Google today announced that it's finally pulling the plug on Google Chat upon which Google Voice relies on the Asterisk platform."

This is for G Suite business customers. They don't explictly say if this applies to regular Google users.

For them its a very smart move, if its a non-core part of the business that is not generating revenue, it makes sense.

From a user perspective, it is a bad play. Just like Google Reader, there were users that relied on the software. While it may save them money, it hurts them in other ways.

Can somebody please explain to me Google's messaging strategy? As a Voice, Talk, Hangouts, SMS user for what feels like the last decade, I am so incredibly confused that I want to walk into Google and fire all 18 of the 19 messaging teams. That way at least we'll have one singular group to yell at when things go wrong.

Here's the Google Messaging landscape as far as I know it:

- Google Talk in Gmail: I think this is what my work account has, and what they're shutting down: http://imgur.com/Z0v6Zjq This one is pretty useful because you can initiate a new Hangouts Video call right from this interface, as well as open up the Google Talk Voice POTS Dialer (?)

- Google Hangouts Messaging in Gmail: I think this what my personal account has, and perhaps what's sticking around? http://imgur.com/dBf7me2 This interface clearly got upgraded a bit, but removed the ability to create a new Hangouts Video call unless you're initiating it with a specific person (or I couldn't find the place to do it)

- Google Hangouts for Android: This is a dual Hangouts and SMS client that supposedly will send messages with the two services above ^, plus over SMS to your carrier contacts. This is also being discontinued?

- Android Messaging: Sounds like a new app that's coming out which will replace the SMS side of the above existing Hangouts app

- Hangouts Chat: This is the new app that's going to replace the IP-based messaging feature of the current Google Hangouts for Android, right?

- Hangouts Meet: This is the new app that's going to replace the video and screensharing portion of Hangouts for Android it sounds like. Why these two are now separate apps is beyond me. But it sounds like these two will interoperate with Google Hangouts in Gmail (the second screenshot), and the first one is disappearing and/or being converted into the second. OK, I think I'm staring to figure this out...

- Google Voice: Oh don't get me started on Voice. I've been a Voice user forever, and we finally got an upgrade! Which made no sense, because I thought they were killing it? But now they're not? So now Voice is purely for SMS-based communication, and would be an alternative to Android Messaging, just as it always was (with its new web client as well). But if you were one of the unlucky people who chose to integrate your GVoice SMS experience into Hangouts for Android, I guess you can still use that? Supposedly that's still supported, but I didn't, and I fear for whoever ends up with that experience...

- Hangouts Dialer for Android: This is / was the POTS dialer that integrated with Hangouts, and allowed you to dial any POTS number over VoIP. AND it lightly integrates with Google Voice, because it uses your GVoice number and balance for international calls. BONUS: It can also /receive/ inbound calls that are placed inbound to your GVoice number, OR from Google Talk, because "Google Talk" was considered a "forwarding phone" as as Voice was concerned. Is that part going away? Can you "call" people over GTalk now? Sounds like no, but you can still "Hangouts Meet" with them, and if you have the Android client, it will ring your phone? I guess that makes sense... What about inbound calls to your GVoice number and being able to answer them over VoIP? That works today, and it'd be a real bummer if it went a way.

- Google Allo: Hey remember this? Probably not even though it's only less than a year old. This is an entirely separate walled garden of a messaging app that allows you to Allo (text chat) other Allo users. But it also DOES have an SMS bridge (surprise!), and you can Allo non-Allo users, however the receiving SMS end is still a little questionable and is more meant as a user-acquisition funnel than a transparent GVoice-like experience. I believe this was meant to be a WhatsApp clone, but nobody uses it.

- Google Duo: And then there's this thing? I guess it's almost identical to Hangouts Meet now? Maybe Hangouts Meet is for Business® users and Duo is for your friends and family? Maybe Duo uses voice recognition to censor all non-business communication? (That was a joke, but...)

It's just that simple! Screw Google and whoever is running their messaging division. Except I think that's the problem: nobody is. Which is why this post exists.

I still think Wave could have solved all of our problems...

And the short-lived Google+ Messenger

> Screw Google and whoever is running their messaging division. Except I think that's the problem: nobody is.

Nobody is. AFAIK, they're basically all from different divisions of the company, and that's why it's a total clusterfuck.

God damn it. I do not want to use the Google Hangouts experience. Talk is a simple, elegant chat application. That is all I require and all I desire from Google. And I do not want to be patronized about how I actually want more "integration" with google products.

Hangouts is solid proof that no one at Google uses the multiple account support. If they did, it wouldn't be so awful.

I click a hangout link for a work call and get "no one in the call". I have to add authuser=1 to the URL manually to see that it's actually that I don't have permission to it.

reply


This. Happens all the time and then people say, "You never showed up." The authuser=1 tip is great. Thanks for sharing that!

I'm pretty upset at Google about how they handled IM. It basically cost me more than a half of my contacts (who use Google), since first XMPP federation with Google Talk stopped working when Google refused to support server to server encryption, and now it's being dropped altogether.

So much for moving things forward, instead of falling into the dark ages of incompatible balkanized instance messaging services.

The only benefit I see out of this is the removal of SMS support in the Hangouts Android app. I like my communication channels separate. I don't like Hangouts or Facebook Messenger wanting to control my cell phone messages (SMS).

This might be a naive question, but will chat within Gmail still work? Is that chat provided by Talk or Hangouts?

> I like my communication channels separate.

You could always keep them separate, if you wanted to. This feature was totally invisible to people who left it turned off.

I personally want to have all my messaging in one place, which used to be possible. Now everything is fragmented, and I constantly have to remember how each person in my life prefers to communicate, open the right app, find their name, and then message them. It's incredibly frustrating to have a worse 2017 messaging experience than I did in 2007 with my BlackBerry.

> This might be a naive question, but will chat within Gmail still work? Is that chat provided by Talk or Hangouts?

Chat in Gmail is Hangouts.

you're probably in the minority. When you look at the popularity of imessage and one of the big reasons people complain about allo is that there was no fallback.

Remember the first law of Google services: if it's not useful to sell you better to advertisers it's not useful.

A couple of questions concerning this announcement.

1) With the removal of SMS from Hangouts on Android does anyone know if this affects SMS in Hangouts on ChromeOS? 2) Is retiring a euphemism for killing in terms of Google Labs additions or does this mean they will still work, but won't be made available to new users?

Thanks.

"Third-party XMPP clients will continue to work with Hangouts for 1-on-1 chats."

For me, this means it basically still exists and my user experience is the same.

My first thought was, "wait, which Google chat app is that?"

As part of our continued effort to focus Google+ around shared interests, we’re retiring two legacy Google+ features in Gmail: the ability to email Google+ profiles and the use of Google+ Circles. (Expected: No earlier than April 24, 2017)

Whaaaat? Emailing profiles was the most useful part of g+

I use pidgin, how does this affect me?

If you use Pidgin to connect to an XMPP federated service, then that won't work any more.

If like basically everyone relevant, you use Pidgin to directly chat with Hangouts users and to hang out on IRC (the federated protocol that actually succeeded in the marketplace), then you don't care.

I genuinely don't understand the outrage in support of XMPP. It didn't work out guys. IRC tuns out to be all anyone actually wanted, and to the extent that's not true, it would have been eaten by Slack anyway.

You didn't see this part in the article?

> "Third-party XMPP clients will continue to work with Hangouts for 1-on-1 chats."

Good. They should kill every chat app except for Hangouts and merge functionality.

They're losing a lot of points with customers with the "have 10 teams make 10 apps that do the same thing and slowly kill off support before discontinuing" model.

Aka their best chat client. Instead of having one great chat platform they now have several not so great clients.

Allo, Duo, Android Messages, Hangouts, Gtalk. Oh you have 3 Gmail's because you've been an Android YouTube and Google Apps user since 2010? Good luck with that nightmare, we'll get all your personal and business contacts all jumbled together!

>XMPP federation with third-party services providers will no longer be supported starting June 26.

What does this actually mean?

> we’ve evolved Hangouts to focus on two new experiences

> Google Talk launched in 2005 as a simple chat experience

To quote Inigo Montoya, 'You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.'

> As part of our continued effort to focus Google+ around shared interests, we’re retiring two legacy Google+ features in Gmail: the ability to email Google+ profiles and the use of Google+ Circles.

Sad to see Circles die — that's what was compelling about Google+. I don't even know what it is now.

They should just keep a constant URL that will redirect you to whatever is their current messaging/calling product of the day. Jeez.

What does this mean for the ability to search Hangouts conversations from the Gmail "chats" label? As far as I'm aware, there's no native search in Hangouts itself (e.g., https://hangouts.google.com ).

