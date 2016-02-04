Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Hitchhikers Guide to the CoreCLR Source Code (mattwarren.org)
>> Just over 2 years ago Microsoft open-sourced the entire .NET framework,

Except they open-sourced a new .NET stack, not really the entire .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET Framework are similar but not fully backwards compatible. I've been porting .NET Framework code to .NET Core and depending on how specialized your project is you may not always find the same libraries supporting your project. A project that perfectly compiles with .NET 2.0 will not just compile for .NET Core, at least not as easily as using a .NET Framework 2.0 project in .NET Framework 4.6. I love Microsoft and .NET but I think Core is executed poorly. You also have EntityFramework vs. EntityFramework Core which lacks features from EF which were deemed "unused" which bites some people in the face.

.NET Standard/Core 2.0 will add back many APIs. It'll be the real release of the newer framework, similar to how the original .NET Framework took until v2 to get things into shape.

.NET Standard is all about compatibility - so you can use that to determine which framework you can/need to use. However .NET Core is a distinctly designed for cross-platform reach so it will be a break from .NET Framework in some ways - this is just a given, otherwise they would've just released another .NET Framework version instead of doing all this.

Well, it depends how you look at it, but you have a point.

I guess I could've written 'Microsoft open-sourced the entire .NET stack'. I wanted to make it clear that they open-sourced everything, i.e. runtime, JIT, GC, base-class libraries, etc

> .NET Framework 2.0

It'd be a shame if the progress they are making were stymied in order to be compatible with the .Net of a decade ago.

> I've been porting .NET Framework code to .NET Core

Yeah, but you probably don't need to do that. .Net Framework is still supported, and will be for a long time.

I feel like .NET Framework is going to be replaced by .NET Core eventually as its use rises more. I wish I didn't need to port to .NET Core, but I don't pay my own salary.

I think it needed to be done. There is a lot of stuff .net framework that doesn't really make sense anymore.

being 100% backwards compatible may be nice, but it would also be severely restrictive. this is a good a moment as any to clean up (where possible) bad choices made in .net's younger days.

I find these runtime VMs fascinating to ogle at after looking at how Erlang's GC worked. I think you have provided me reading material for this weekend.

Glad to be of service!!

BTW if it's reading material you want, you should also check out me other post 'Research papers in the .NET source' http://mattwarren.org/2016/12/12/Research-papers-in-the-.NET...

gc.cpp, 37,000 lines of code. And some want to remove Regions from the .net framework!

Yeah people always find that file surprising.

I think the reason for it being soo large is that the GC is shared across all the .NET versions, so having it in one file has some advantages.

See https://github.com/dotnet/coreclr/issues/408 for a discussion on reorganizing it.

sadly, no. Excerpt from the issue

> In #401 @cnblogs-dudu referenced a post explaining that the GC was machine-generated from LISP. Since gc.cpp is not a real source code (just intermediate code), but the lisp code is, should it be more useful to publish the lisp source and the transpiler (Source-to-source compiler) for LISP -> CPP?

It's my understanding that the LISP -> CPP was only done in the beginning and is no longer carried out. I.e. all recent development is done directly in the .cpp source.

There's a reply from a Microsoft employee that seems to confirm this, see https://github.com/dotnet/coreclr/issues/408#issuecomment-78...

The GC Sample is really interesting.

Yeah it's great, I learnt so much about the GC from looking at that sample.

BTW if you want a bit more info on it, I wrote a whole blog post, see http://mattwarren.org/2016/02/04/learning-how-garbage-collec...

I want to note something that my interest some:

The second biggest fear which made Sun sue Microsoft was that when MS licensed Java, their VM was faster than Sun's. Microsoft is (was?) the king of JIT. Technically biggest since if theirs was faster, they wouldn't have cared for Microsoft's anyway. Even now CLR is generally considered much faster than JRE.

I don't know how Chakra compares against v8 but then it also depends on what makes money for MS.

> Microsoft is (was?) the king of JIT.

Hmmm really? I'm not sure I can think of many technological breakthroughs in the area of JITs that Microsoft have been responsible for? Google and Mozilla have made lots of advances, as have Sun and Oracle, and lots of academics like the PyPy people, HP with Dynamo.

What have Microsoft done in the area of JITs that so notable as to earn them the title 'king' of JITs? Can you say anything specific?

> Even now CLR is generally considered much faster than JRE

really? since when? can't say i've ever heard this claim before.

> Even now CLR is generally considered much faster than JRE.

That’s... not really true. JRE’s HotSpot is much faster than CLR, even today.

I’d be interested to see benchmarks proving your argument, because basically every benchmark out there proves you wrong.

Sun’s HotSpot does recompilation and profiling, to reoptimize depending on use case, while CLR only JIT’s once, so the base performance is very low. This is also why HotSpot can reach better-than-C performance in some cases (because it can optimize at runtime for actually taken code paths, and jump to interpreted code for rarely taken paths), while .NET (and native code) can not. (This is what gives HotSpot the name – it recognizes hot spots, and swaps them out for more and more optimized versions at runtime)

I tried to find any studies because the claim surprised me, but I didn't find any, so I wasn't going to try to refute that without any data.

But I can say that the number of research papers around the JIT in the JVM is probably and order of magnitude more than around the CLR. Someone else linked to 'Research papers in the .NET source', and guess what? Several of them are really JVM papers, talking about how they've used the same technique.

