I dream of time, and i dream of hope

I dream of a day where tech is fluid. Theres no walls, no objects. Where washing my clothes is as easy as throwing them in the hamper. Where the trash just disappears. The house gets clean, the meals get cooked, but I do not involve myself. Where I only have to make decisions, where my time is mine and i do with it what i want. I see this not as a benefit great to me. But a benefit great to those people who have no time. The single mothers who work and only come home to keep on working, the poor who do not have access to the same amenities i do, to anyone who's time is so consumed by tasks they do not wish to do. The restless, the down trodden, the people who see no end. I believe, when pain points are taken away, time is acquired, hope can prosper.








