Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Four-year-old boy saves mother's life by dialling 999 using Siri
(
standard.co.uk
)
2 points
by
uptown
17 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
noir_lord
5 minutes ago
Particularly impressive was that he knew his address and knew to use his unconscious mum's thumb to unlock her phone.
At 4yo I spent a lot of my time trying not to vomit the plasticine I'd just eaten..
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
At 4yo I spent a lot of my time trying not to vomit the plasticine I'd just eaten..
reply