Four-year-old boy saves mother's life by dialling 999 using Siri (standard.co.uk)
2 points by uptown 17 minutes ago | 1 comment





Particularly impressive was that he knew his address and knew to use his unconscious mum's thumb to unlock her phone.

At 4yo I spent a lot of my time trying not to vomit the plasticine I'd just eaten..

