From Ruby to Crystal: A Quick Look
neovintage
0 minutes ago
Outside of speed benefits as compared to ruby, one of the main things going for crystal is it's ability to use all of the robust tooling that already exists. This post mentions it in passing but Crystal gets the benefit of all the existing tooling without having to build it as part of delivering the language to developers. I think that's a huge win. I also think this is one reason why Crystal has grown fairly quickly. This could largely but due to the fact that it's built upon LLVM. Regardless, the community and documentation is pretty awesome. I can't wait to see what happens for the 1.0 release.
nurettin
15 minutes ago
Great writeup for the folks who are curious but lack the time to test Crystal.
