Show HN: ansiart2utf8, tidies BBS-style ANSI art for the terminal (github.com)
1 point by jstewartmobile 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





If you have any old ANSI art you'd like to use for MOTDs and the like, try this out, and let me know if you find any bugs.

Also, if you know of something that already does this, please let me know.

