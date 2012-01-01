Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Learning Lisp Fast (gmu.edu)
Learning Lisp Fast (gmu.edu)
36 points by macco 2 hours ago | 2 comments





I wish there was a tutorial on how to navigate through the endless sea of broken and undocumented third party libraries.

Seriously. I just started looking into Common Lisp last weekend, and if it weren't for the active communities on Reddit and IRC, you'd get the impression that the language was abandoned some time in 2012.

