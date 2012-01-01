Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Learning Lisp Fast
(
gmu.edu
)
36 points
by
macco
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
weavie
7 minutes ago
I wish there was a tutorial on how to navigate through the endless sea of broken and undocumented third party libraries.
reply
nerdponx
0 minutes ago
Seriously. I just started looking into Common Lisp last weekend, and if it weren't for the active communities on Reddit and IRC, you'd get the impression that the language was abandoned some time in 2012.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply