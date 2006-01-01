Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
> "Linus from LinusTechTips should be happy, as they just invested in a pair of 8K video cameras. Time to submit my own acquisition request"

I have never understood what's the point of investing in such an expensive and new tech for videos for YouTube, most of the tech channel videos on YouTube will be non relevant really fast so it's not like you are future proofing...in two years from now still very few people will have 8k screens, and cameras will cost at least 50% less. Storing 8k videos will increase storage costs and processing bandwidth too.

> I have never understood what's the point of investing in such an expensive and new tech for videos for YouTube

these people are professional content makers. they make their living from buying/receiving gear and reviewing it on youtube. this isn't a hobby. youtube is big media now. very, very big. "just because you don't use it doesn't mean nobody else does."

if a film editor, or professional photographer, or rich guy, or web developer, or options trader, or magazine designer, or whoever is in the market for an 8k display and/or camera rig, they go to youtube and watch the reviews.

but in general... you know we used to have 640x480 screens and 20MB hard drives, right? that was 'normal', and 1024x768 seemed excessive. welcome to the forever now.

I don't think they're rendering 8K video to youtube. They're probably just using 8K raw footage for editing, and then outputting the final version as 4K.

In fact they edit most of the video in 1080p because it's easier and faster. Then they upscale to 4k when they send it to YouTube because the extra bandwidth they get for the 4k steam makes a noticeable difference. They keep close-ups and B-roll in 4k because it's easier to edit anyways, and it looks really nice.

Off the top of my head:

- Cropping can be more flexible.

- Higher resolution = better IQ at lower resolution than sensor at that resolution, because sensors have a bayer pattern.

It's a tech tips channel, do you realise how many videos they get out of reviewing their own kit?

>It’s worth noting that Raja Koduri, SVP of AMD’s Radeon Technology Group, has stated that VR needs 16K per-eye at 144 Hz to emulate the human experience

This is tangential to this thread, but can anyone in here explain the state of the art in eye tracking? Actually rendering 16k quality for my peripheral vision seems insane to me, so I'm really interested in the barriers between today's tech and a good foveated headset.

Every year at CES, e3, etc. there are vendors with pretty good eye tracking headsets. APIs for foveated rendering are in place already. I'd imagine it'll be in the next generation of headsets.

I'm using multiple 32" 4K monitors, and while the additional definition might be "nice," I certainly can't work with any "smaller" text.

I wish Dell would produce 8K monitors in a much larger format, like 48".

It's not about smaller text size, it's about clarity, with a proper scaling (like on Mac OS) 4K can have the same font sizes as on smaller resolutions, the clarity tho will be incredibly better.

And to add to that, higher DPI usually = less inter-pixel gap, which for some people reduces eye-strain.

Resolution has very little to do with smaller text.

If it does, you're doing something wrong.

(It does improve legibility of small text, I'll grant you that)

Forgive my ignorance since I've been on Mac for so long, but does windows still not do UI scaling?

It does scaling well now and also handles multiple monitors much better than macos. I love that it doesn't matter what displayport I use, Windows remembers the monitors and doesn't force you to swap cables until your monitors position match their configuration in the OS.

Windows has HiDPI support pretty well nailed down AFAIK. Laptops like the Dell XPS have been shipping with HiDPI screens for a while.

Linux support is spottier, especially when using multiple displays of varying DPIs, but even Gnome works pretty well on a HiDPI laptop these days.

I'm using Ubuntu 16.04 on a Dell XPS 13 (3200x1800) and it works well as long as I use 2.0 as the magnification value. Other values such as 1.83 are broken.

Windows does UI scaling, but you can't say the same for it's application ecosystem. Any app with a custom UI needs to explicitly support scaling.

Windows 7 is still pretty bad. Maybe windows 10 is better

It sort of is, in that it sort of works... but scaling on Windows 10 still introduces a bunch of UX issues. Especially if you pair a Retina laptop with a 1080p external and try and use both side by side.

Do you think that the market will sooner or later move to 8K monitors? I'm not so sure.

At a normal viewing distance a 100dpi monitor is already decent. A UHD monitor is just great. You have to get very close to see individual pixels. I'd say doing AA is no longer required even then.

8K seems overkill for most purposes. Sure, there is a niche that can take advantage of it, but I don't see advantages for the mass market.

Same as with SACD, CD tech is simply good enough for pretty much everyone so SACD never took off.

I write this despite being a high dpi junkie, I bought a ViewSonic VP2290b (IBM T221 clone, 3840x2400 22") back in 2006 and dealt with a huge hassle of 4 DPI inputs for years.

>At a normal viewing distance a 100dpi monitor is already decent.

No it isn't.

280 ppi! At around 800 ppi you don't need to do AA anymore. So, around 32k at same size.

Hopefully, they drop the price on the 32'' 4K monitor to under $1,000. That'd be a great deal.

Interesting that it uses two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. I guess HDMI 2.1 isn't ready yet?

Personally don't see the point. I was disappointed w/ 4K monitors when half of my applications didn't scale well for them. I imagine even less things will scale well for an even less popular resolution.

So can I drive this from a 15" touchbar MBP?

holy shit...look at the size of the taskbar

Is it with matte finish?

Can't wait for AR/VR to make monitors obsolete.

FTA: "It’s worth noting that Raja Koduri, SVP of AMD’s Radeon Technology Group, has stated that VR needs 16K per-eye at 144 Hz to emulate the human experience, so we're still a way off in the display technology reaching consumer price points at least."

Dual 16k @ 144Hz

Granted, phones are ahead of desktop displays in pixel density, and that seems more applicable to VR displays.

Those displays will need huge improvements in effective pixel density (after optics) as well.

4k is 4096p, I would expect 8k to be 8192p, but it's only 7680p.

Long story short, it depends..[0]

In most cases, I'd guess that most people mean 3840×2160.

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/4K_resolution

4K is 2160p. Digital theater 4K is 4096x2160 but UHDTV 4K is 3840x2160.

8K is 4320p. UHD 8K is 7680×4320.

4k refers to approximately four thousand horizontal pixels. 1080p refers to 1080 vertical pixels. So how many 'k' and how many 'p' a display is/has aren't comparable figures.

The 'p' stands for progressive scan, not the dimension being measured (neither does 'k').

4K UHD is 3840 × 2160. 8K UHD is 7680 × 4320.

