I have never understood what's the point of investing in such an expensive and new tech for videos for YouTube, most of the tech channel videos on YouTube will be non relevant really fast so it's not like you are future proofing...in two years from now still very few people will have 8k screens, and cameras will cost at least 50% less. Storing 8k videos will increase storage costs and processing bandwidth too.
these people are professional content makers. they make their living from buying/receiving gear and reviewing it on youtube. this isn't a hobby. youtube is big media now. very, very big. "just because you don't use it doesn't mean nobody else does."
if a film editor, or professional photographer, or rich guy, or web developer, or options trader, or magazine designer, or whoever is in the market for an 8k display and/or camera rig, they go to youtube and watch the reviews.
but in general... you know we used to have 640x480 screens and 20MB hard drives, right? that was 'normal', and 1024x768 seemed excessive. welcome to the forever now.
- Cropping can be more flexible.
- Higher resolution = better IQ at lower resolution than sensor at that resolution, because sensors have a bayer pattern.
This is tangential to this thread, but can anyone in here explain the state of the art in eye tracking? Actually rendering 16k quality for my peripheral vision seems insane to me, so I'm really interested in the barriers between today's tech and a good foveated headset.
I wish Dell would produce 8K monitors in a much larger format, like 48".
If it does, you're doing something wrong.
(It does improve legibility of small text, I'll grant you that)
Linux support is spottier, especially when using multiple displays of varying DPIs, but even Gnome works pretty well on a HiDPI laptop these days.
At a normal viewing distance a 100dpi monitor is already decent. A UHD monitor is just great. You have to get very close to see individual pixels. I'd say doing AA is no longer required even then.
8K seems overkill for most purposes. Sure, there is a niche that can take advantage of it, but I don't see advantages for the mass market.
Same as with SACD, CD tech is simply good enough for pretty much everyone so SACD never took off.
I write this despite being a high dpi junkie, I bought a ViewSonic VP2290b (IBM T221 clone, 3840x2400 22") back in 2006 and dealt with a huge hassle of 4 DPI inputs for years.
No it isn't.
Dual 16k @ 144Hz
Granted, phones are ahead of desktop displays in pixel density, and that seems more applicable to VR displays.
In most cases, I'd guess that most people mean 3840×2160.
8K is 4320p. UHD 8K is 7680×4320.
